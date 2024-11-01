Children’s Commissioner
|Printable version
Advocacy for children in accommodation rated inadequate
Every child in care should have a stable loving home and deserves a say about where they live and what it’s like. They should have access to advocates who can help them with this – but this is not always the case.
Since April 2023, the Children’s Commissioner has been broadening children’s access to advocacy for children living in homes that have received a provisional rating of Inadequate from Ofsted, ensuring they are happy and their needs are met.
This work is in addition to the daily work of the Commissioner’s Help at Hand advocacy and advice service. You can see some examples of the impact of this work here.
Our expectation is that over the past 18 months, this work will have created a habitual referral for advocacy for these children by local authorities, without needing to be prompted by the Children’s Commissioner or her office. We will keep this work under review and of course continue to provide advocacy to any child that needs it.
We are pleased that Ofsted will continue to champion this right to advocacy with local authorities and will be asking Ofsted for data on children’s homes ratings each month so that we continue to monitor whether children are living in appropriate and safe conditions.
Original article link: https://www.childrenscommissioner.gov.uk/blog/advocacy-for-children-in-inadequate-accommodation/
Latest News from
Children’s Commissioner
Budget 2024: Children’s Commissioner’s reaction01/11/2024 12:20:00
The Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves delivered the Budget in which she announced plans to rebuild public services.
Statement from the Children’s Commissioner on removing reasonable physical punishment of children22/10/2024 12:20:00
Statement from the Children’s Commissioner on removing reasonable physical punishment of children (21 October 2024).
“We are robbing children of their childhoods” – new data reveals years-long waits for children’s autism diagnoses21/10/2024 13:33:00
An abridged version of the below blog appeared in The Sunday Times on October 13th.
Children’s Commissioner warns of invisible crisis as delays and inequalities laid bare among children with neurodevelopmental conditions16/10/2024 09:20:00
An estimated 400,000 children – around 3% of all children in England – are seeking support from health services for a suspected neurodevelopmental condition.
Celebrating 100 Voices for 100 Days, and continuing The Big Conversation15/10/2024 09:20:00
“The government need to listen to children more, as it’s our future and the world that we have to live in,” girl, 11, The Big Ambition (14 October 2024).
Kinship Care Week 2024: Experiences of kinship carer14/10/2024 12:20:00
To celebrate Kinship Care Week, I am sharing a guest blog from Rebekah, a 63-year-old kinship carer, who describes the moment her life changed as she became a kinship carer for her two grandchildren.
Kinship Care Week 202411/10/2024 12:20:00
Kinship Care Week is a chance to recognise the incredible but often under-acknowledged contributions of kinship carers – family members and close friends who step in during times of crisis to care for children.
‘You’ll never walk alone…’ Visiting Spellow Library01/10/2024 09:20:00
A few short weeks ago we were all stunned, shocked and horrified to see violence and riots across many parts of England. The trouble started in Southport in the wake of the dreadful attacks on a group of children, and spread like wildfire.