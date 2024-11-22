Advocating for children and young people

5,000 supported by advocacy service since 2020.

A scheme that provides dedicated advocacy services for children and young people who are attending Children’s Hearings has been praised by those who use it, according to a new independent report.

The report, Children’s Hearings Advocacy Scheme Scotland-wide provision evaluation, features testimony from children and young people in the Hearings system. The national Children’s Hearings Advocacy Scheme was launched during the COVID-19 pandemic to provide support for children and young people attending Children’s Hearings.

The demand led scheme is backed by £2 million from the Scottish Government annually and taken forward by a network of ten organisations that provide advocacy services before, during and after a hearing.

The report highlights the benefits of the service, ensuring children and young people feel:

the Advocacy Worker is on their side and there to support them and make sure they understand the Hearings process

more prepared, less worried, safer, confident and more in control ahead of speaking at the Hearing

supported by having someone else say the things they find difficult to say or to speak for them when they find it hard to attend the Hearing

they can access wide support – including at school, health services, social activities and legal support through the advocacy scheme

Access to advocacy is a key element of work to keep The Promise and this scheme, alongside ongoing efforts to reform the Hearings System, plays an important role in ensuring children and young people have their voice heard. It also aligns with the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child Act, ensuring children who take up the offer of independent advocacy are able to express their views, feelings and wishes in matters affecting them.

Speaking on the fourth anniversary of the launch of the service, Minister for Children, Young People and The Promise Natalie Don-Innes yesterday said:

“The Children’s Hearings System is unique to Scotland and I’d like to pay tribute to the outstanding service and dedication of all those who have worked and volunteered within the system over the past 50 years. “The Scottish Government has committed to The Promise, ensuring children and young people’s voices are at the heart of this system and the decisions made about their care. Central to this is the support provided by advocacy services and I’m pleased that over 5,000 children and young people across the country have felt supported while attending a Hearing. “However, we know there is still much more to do to improve the experiences of children and young people who go through the Children’s Hearings System and our commitment to Keeping The Promise is as strong today as it was in 2020. The Scottish Government is continuing its work to change the system and will ensure children and young people are at the heart of its redesign.”

Background

Final-Evaluation-Report-September-2024.pdf (hearings-advocacy.com)

The Promise is the outcome of the Independent Care Review and was published in 2020. The Scottish Government signed up to all of the conclusions set out in the review and set out the actions we would take in The Promise Implementation Plan published in March 2022. This included a commitment to a review of the children’s hearings system.