Africa in 2025: Economic growth despite persistent problems
EXPERT COMMENT
This year, Africa will be the second-fastest-growing region globally. But persistent problems, including poverty, the effects of climate change, and weak governance, are fuelling widespread social frustration.
The African Development Bank projects an annual economic growth rate of 4.3 per cent, up from 3.7 per cent last year, with East Africa once again projected to be the most buoyant region.
But reducing poverty and fostering job-creating economic growth remain critical priorities because about 464 million people in the region live in extreme poverty. Persistent poverty, scarce economic opportunities, the effects of climate change and weak governance, compounded by rising living costs, are fuelling widespread social frustration.
