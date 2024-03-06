Sentencing Council
|Printable version
Aggravating and mitigating factors and their expanded explanations
The Council has published the findings of qualitative research conducted with magistrates and judges exploring selected aggravating and mitigating factors and their accompanying expanded explanations. It also explored perspectives on the potential introduction of three new mitigating factors.
In response to the findings, a number of amendments to selected factors have been proposed and consulted on as part of the Council’s annual miscellaneous amendments to the guidelines consultation. The response to this consultation will be published on 13 March.
Original article link: https://www.sentencingcouncil.org.uk/news/item/aggravating-and-mitigating-factors-and-their-expanded-explanations/
Latest News from
Sentencing Council
Aggravated vehicle taking and other motoring offences: Proposed sentencing guidelines published21/02/2024 12:10:00
Proposed sentencing guidelines for offenders convicted of motoring offences committed while driving vehicles without the owner’s consent, were published for consultation by the independent Sentencing Council today.
Blackmail, kidnap and false imprisonment: proposed sentencing guidelines published31/01/2024 13:15:00
Proposed guidelines for sentencing offenders convicted of blackmail, kidnap or false imprisonment, were published by the independent Sentencing Council today.
Response to the Justice Committee recommendations: Public Opinion and Understanding of Sentencing19/01/2024 10:20:00
The Council has responded to recommendations made by the Justice Committee following the Committee’s inquiry into public opinion and understanding of sentencing.
Sentencing Council consults on revised Imposition of community and custodial sentences guideline29/11/2023 14:20:00
Proposals to revise the Imposition of community and custodial sentences guideline in England and Wales were published for consultation today by the independent Sentencing Council.
Data release on sentencing robbery – factors and outcomes04/10/2023 13:15:00
Today, the Council has published data covering the factors taken into account when sentencing adult offenders for robbery (where this was the principal offence), and details of the sentence imposed. We hope that users will find these data useful in order to conduct their own analysis.
Sentencing guidelines coming into effect on 1 October 202328/09/2023 09:10:00
On 1 October 2023, two new guidelines from the Sentencing Council for sentencing offenders convicted of interfering with the administration of justice will come into effect.
Sentencing Council responds to the Domestic Homicide Sentencing Review07/09/2023 15:15:00
Today the Council has published a response to recommendations arising from the review of sentencing in domestic homicide cases.
Consultation on miscellaneous amendments to sentencing guidelines07/09/2023 14:15:00
The Council’s third annual consultation on miscellaneous amendments to guidelines opens today.