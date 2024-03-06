Aggravating and mitigating factors and their expanded explanations

The Council has published the findings of qualitative research conducted with magistrates and judges exploring selected aggravating and mitigating factors and their accompanying expanded explanations. It also explored perspectives on the potential introduction of three new mitigating factors.

In response to the findings, a number of amendments to selected factors have been proposed and consulted on as part of the Council’s annual miscellaneous amendments to the guidelines consultation. The response to this consultation will be published on 13 March.