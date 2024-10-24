Scottish Government
|Printable version
Agricultural Census Statistics, June 2024
An Accredited Official Statistics Publication
The June Agricultural Census 2024 shows a drop in the numbers of livestock in Scotland with the long-term trend in declining cattle numbers continuing.
In 2024, there were 1.67 million cattle, a decrease of 2.4% when compared with the five year average (2019-2023) and a decrease of 0.9% when compared with 2023. Other livestock results show that the total number of sheep decreased by 3.8% to 6.47 million and the total number of pigs decreased by 6.5% to 315,500 pigs.
The area of land used for growing cereals (wheat, barley, oats and other cereals) decreased by 0.8% compared with the five year average following a mixed year in 2024. The area used to grow winter crops (wheat, winter barley and winter oats) decreased. Spring planted crops (spring barley and spring oats) increased when compared with the five year average due to an increase in the area used to grow spring barley.
The agricultural census also showed that the total workforce on agricultural holdings in Scotland increased by 0.5% to 67,400 people in 2024 when compared with the five year average.
Background
The June Agricultural Census provides an annual update on trends in agricultural activity across the country. It covers all main types of farming and the number of people working on agricultural holdings in Scotland. The agricultural census in 2024 also included questions on slurry destination and agricultural machinery.
The full statistical publication is available on the Scottish Government website.
Official statistics are produced in accordance with the Code of Practice for Statistics.
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/agricultural-census-statistics-june-2024/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
Travelling Cabinet to visit South Ayrshire24/10/2024 09:10:00
Ayr to host public discussion with Cabinet.
Improved recording of A&E activity22/10/2024 12:05:00
A new methodology to accurately capture all emergency care activity in weekly and monthly Public Health Scotland statistical publications will be applied from 4 February 2025.
Building economic opportunities in Asia22/10/2024 10:05:00
Scotland’s first Trade Envoy to Japan has been appointed to secure international investment.
Scottish Housing Market Review Q3 202421/10/2024 15:05:00
Quarterly bulletin collating a range of previously published statistics on the latest trends in the Scottish housing market.
New Scottish benefit for pensioners21/10/2024 13:05:00
A new disability benefit for people of State Pension age opens today for new applications from people living in five local authority areas.
Scottish Economic Insights - October 202421/10/2024 12:05:00
Provides further analysis and insights on the economic themes presented in the monthly Scottish Economic Bulletin.
Scottish Housing Market Review Q3 202418/10/2024 15:05:00
Quarterly bulletin collating a range of previously published statistics on the latest trends in the Scottish housing market.
Scottish Animal Welfare Commission – Review of Scottish Government activity affecting the welfare of animals, as sentient beings18/10/2024 12:05:00
Review of Scottish Government activity affecting the welfare of animals, as sentient beings, by the Scottish Animal Welfare Commission (SAWC).