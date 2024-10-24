Agricultural Census Statistics, June 2024

An Accredited Official Statistics Publication

The June Agricultural Census 2024 shows a drop in the numbers of livestock in Scotland with the long-term trend in declining cattle numbers continuing.

In 2024, there were 1.67 million cattle, a decrease of 2.4% when compared with the five year average (2019-2023) and a decrease of 0.9% when compared with 2023. Other livestock results show that the total number of sheep decreased by 3.8% to 6.47 million and the total number of pigs decreased by 6.5% to 315,500 pigs.

The area of land used for growing cereals (wheat, barley, oats and other cereals) decreased by 0.8% compared with the five year average following a mixed year in 2024. The area used to grow winter crops (wheat, winter barley and winter oats) decreased. Spring planted crops (spring barley and spring oats) increased when compared with the five year average due to an increase in the area used to grow spring barley.

The agricultural census also showed that the total workforce on agricultural holdings in Scotland increased by 0.5% to 67,400 people in 2024 when compared with the five year average.

Background

The June Agricultural Census provides an annual update on trends in agricultural activity across the country. It covers all main types of farming and the number of people working on agricultural holdings in Scotland. The agricultural census in 2024 also included questions on slurry destination and agricultural machinery.

The full statistical publication is available on the Scottish Government website.

Official statistics are produced in accordance with the Code of Practice for Statistics.