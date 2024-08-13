techUK
AI in public safety and criminal justice – SME survey
The AI sub-group is currently looking into the different innovative AI technologies in the criminal justice and blue lights space, and we need your input!
As part of the Justice and Emergency Services Management Committee, we are focusing on three key priorities this tenure:
- Developing digital skills in the blue lights and criminal justice sectors
- Establishing stronger procurement relationships with Justice & Emergency Services organizations.
- Demystifying AI and exploring how it can unlock new benefits for these organizations.
We are planning an event dedicated to showcasing the innovation driven by SMEs in the AI space. This event will allow Justice & Emergency Services organizations to better understand the incredible work being done and provide a platform for SMEs to share their innovations directly with these organizations.
To help us organize this event and tailor it to the needs of the sector, we kindly ask you to complete a brief survey. Your responses will give us a general understanding of your work in AI and the barriers you face. The survey doesn't need to be overly detailed or perfect; it’s designed to help us identify where the committee should focus its efforts.
If you have any questions, please reach out to Cinzia.miatto@techUK.org
