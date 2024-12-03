Defence Science and Technology Laboratory
Aiding capability decision making for the Royal Navy
Dstl helps capability decision-making for the Royal Navy, saves money and creates wealth for the UK.
The Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl) has helped the Royal Navy improve global presence with fewer warships and sailors, drive up frigate availability, slash procurement costs and generate exports for UK industry.
Dstl scientists have:
- developed new assessment tools
- developed ways of working with industry
- provided technical support to Defence Equipment & Support (DE&S)
- provided a framework for exportability that allowed rapid decisions for procurement
Saving money and boosting industry
Dstl analysts developed the forward presence concept, basing ships overseas to increase availability and global reach, and proving that 5 ships could do the work of 11. This could save the taxpayer £10 billion compared to conventional requirement setting.
The production cost of the Type 31 frigate - approximately £250 million per ship - will generate significant taxpayer savings when compared to the cost of recent ships such as Type 45 and Type 26, which cost in the region of £1 billion per ship.
The Type 31 has already been successful on export markets, with orders for UK industry partners from Indonesia and Poland.
Swift delivery and efficiency
Dstl helped rewrite the rulebook for how to bring a warship from concept to service in drastically reduced time. This means the Type 31 could be delivered in as little as 7 years, compared to 20 or more years for previous frigates.
We have also optimised the crewing for the Type 31, reducing the numbers by nearly 40%, from 170 crew members to 105.
Expert advice for operational advantage
Dstl has advised on areas such as:
- armour
- radar
- force design
- weapon systems
Dstl’s operational research and technical expertise has ensured the Type 31 will give the UK operational advantage by being the best counter-Fast Inshore Attack Craft the Royal Navy has ever had. It is designed to deliver a global forward presence and configured to counter pervasive threats, allowing it to adapt from peacetime engagements to counter-fight operations.
Dstl is taking the same approach for the Type 32 frigate and the Multi-Role Support Ship.
Find out more about Dstl and our work within UK defence and security.
