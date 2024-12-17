All In launch pilot programme

All In, an arts access scheme for deaf, disabled, and neurodivergent people in the UK and Ireland, recently launched its pilot programme in Leeds last week.

Leeds Heritage Theatres, Leeds Museums and Galleries, Leeds Playhouse, and Opera North are the first organisations to test the new access scheme for creativity and culture in the UK and Ireland.

The four organisations represent a diverse range of artforms across theatre, museums, heritage, opera and art allowing the scheme to be tested across a range of different venues and creative outputs.

In this significant phase of the project, All In will analyse, reflect, and respond on key features of the scheme including:

The quality of accessibility standards for creative and cultural venues, including the built environment, digital communications, customer service, and commissions, events and programming.

Support and skills development to help staff put these standards into practice.

A digital system which allows access requirements to be shared smoothly and securely when booking tickets or attending events.

Listings to help people find cultural and creative experiences that meet their access needs.

The pilot will run for eight months through to summer 2025, laying the groundwork for expansion across West Yorkshire before a national roll out in the second half of 2025.

All In is a partnership between Arts Council England, Arts Council Ireland, Arts Council of Northern Ireland, Arts Council of Wales, and Creative Scotland.