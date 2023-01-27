All the ingredients for Flint business to grow

Rural Affairs Minister Lesley Griffiths has officially opened a new production facility at the Pudding Compartment in Flint, which has benefited from Welsh Government funding.

Established by Steve West in 2007, and based on the Manor Industrial Estate, the Pudding Compartment produces a range of bakery products such as tray bakes, cookies, grab and go and loaf cakes.

The company’s new facility means the business has more than doubled its production area and invested in new equipment. The Pudding Compartment has received more than £100,000 from Welsh Government’s Food Business Investment Scheme to support the project.

The company supplies its products to a range of customers including train services and schools.

A joint project was also recently established with AMRC Cymru and Industry Wales to create a demonstration bakery as a "factory of the future" site which will include introducing digital technologies and automation in an SME manufacturing environment.

The Pudding Compartment has also received support from the Welsh Government’s Trade Development Programme and is a member of the Fine Food Cluster, Sustainability Cluster and Sustainable Scale-Up cluster.

Steve West, of the Pudding Compartment, said:

It was great having the Minister here to open our new facility and to outline the progress that the Pudding Compartment has made working with the Welsh Government’s Trade Development Programme. We look forward to launching our new range of products next month and establishing our joint factory of the future project with AMRC to share knowledge with the wider supply base in Wales.

Rural Affairs Minister, Lesley Griffiths said:

It has been great to meet Steve and the team at the Pudding Compartment. I am very pleased Welsh Government support has helped them grow and double the size of their production area in Flint. I have also heard about plans for further growth in the future. Wales’ food and drink businesses work hard all year round to ensure people can enjoy their products and I am proud of their continued efforts. I wish everyone at the Pudding Compartment the very best now and for the future.

The Minister also attended the Cabinet Sub-committee for North Wales meeting in Llandudno Junction yesterday, which includes cabinet members and local authority leaders.