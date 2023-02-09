Almost two thirds of people disagree with physical punishment of children

The Deputy Minister for Social Services, Julie Morgan has welcomed the findings of a survey into how public attitudes towards physically punishing children in Wales have changed since the introduction of new legislation.

Data published today provides a snapshot of views from early 2022, just before the law came into force.

This snapshot shows 62% of people disagreed that it was sometimes necessary to smack a child compared to 53% of people surveyed in 2021. The figure is higher for parents/carers of children under the age of seven at 71%.

The report also found that since 2018 there had been an increase in the level of awareness and support people had for The Children (Abolition of Defence of Reasonable Punishment) (Wales) Act, with 59% of respondents reporting they were in favour of the law change compared to 38% in 2018.

The Deputy Minister for Social Services, Julie Morgan said: