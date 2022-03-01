Think Tanks
|Printable version
An online sales tax would penalise innovation, warns IEA economist
Professor Len Shackleton, Editorial and Research Fellow at free market think tank the Institute of Economic Affairs, commented on the launch of the government’s consultation on the introduction of an online sales tax
“Bringing in an online sales tax offers a new source of revenue, but it adds to the complications of our tax system. It would also penalise a new form of commerce which benefits the consumer.
“The idea that it should be introduced to offset the costs of brick-and-mortar retailers – premises and business rates – is irrational. It is like a tax on steam engines to protect horse-and-cart transport.
“We should encourage technological innovations which benefit the consumer, not penalise them.”
Notes to editors
Contact: Emily Carver, Head of Media, 07715 942 731
IEA spokespeople are available for interview and further comment.
Latest News from
Think Tanks
King's Fund - Older people avoid social care services during first and second wave of pandemic01/03/2022 12:35:00
New analysis, published today by The King’s Fund, finds that Covid-19 had a significant impact on older people approaching local authorities for social care support.
IPPR: Asylum stats show 100,000 waiting for initial decision – triple that of four years ago01/03/2022 10:35:00
Think tank urges government to fix asylum system and prepare to welcome refugees fleeing crises in Ukraine and Afghanistan
New online anonymity rules will create two-tier internet, warns IEA expert01/03/2022 09:35:00
Matthew Lesh, Head of Public Policy at free market think tank the Institute of Economic Affairs, commented on the government’s plans to protect people from anonymous trolls online
Civitas - Top jobs increasingly occupied by a new ethnic minority middle class24/02/2022 11:35:00
Britain is seeing an emerging ethnic minority middle class according to new figures released today by the Civitas think tank.
JRF - 400,000 people could be pulled into poverty by real-terms cut to benefits in April24/02/2022 10:35:00
The independent Joseph Rowntree Foundation is warning that a planned real-terms cut to benefits in April could pull 400,000 people into poverty.
IEA - To fight Russian aggression, Britain needs to frack23/02/2022 12:25:00
Andy Mayer, Energy Analyst at free market think tank the Institute of Economic Affairs, commented on Europe’s reliance on Russian gas
Policy Exchange - What should companies be for?22/02/2022 10:35:00
A new paper by Sir Geoffrey Owen, Policy Exchange’s Head of Industrial Policy and former editor of the Financial Times, wades into the debate about what companies are for – arguing that there is no case for abandoning the principle of accountability to shareholders, or the focus on maximising long-term shareholder value, as the measure of corporate performance.
IEA - Transport subsidies no longer sustainable argues new report22/02/2022 09:35:00
A new report from the Institute of Economic Affairs, edited by Dr Richard Wellings, with contributions from Dr Andrew Lilico and David E. Tyrrall, analyses the implications of the Covid-19 pandemic on the transport sector, specifically aviation, rail and motoring.