An unsettled weekend ahead

With the jet stream firmly to the south of the UK and low pressure in charge, this weekend will be changeable and cooler-than-average, with much of the UK seeing rain at some point.

Friday will see a drier and less windy day in the north, with some sunny spells and scattered showers. It will be cloudier in the south of England, with bands of rain moving eastwards, particularly later across the southwest.

Overnight, heavy rain looks like moving from southwest England towards central and eastern England, probably lingering until morning in places, producing plenty of wet roads and spray. Further heavy showers or rain also affecting parts of northern and western Wales and northeast Scotland.

A Yellow National Severe Weather Warning has been issued for northeast Scotland from 10pm Friday until 10am on Saturday morning, covering a separate area of heavy rain which may cause some disruption to travel.