An unsettled weekend ahead
An unsettled and cool weekend is on the way for many, with a yellow warning for rain issued for parts of Scotland.
With the jet stream firmly to the south of the UK and low pressure in charge, this weekend will be changeable and cooler-than-average, with much of the UK seeing rain at some point.
Friday will see a drier and less windy day in the north, with some sunny spells and scattered showers. It will be cloudier in the south of England, with bands of rain moving eastwards, particularly later across the southwest.
Overnight, heavy rain looks like moving from southwest England towards central and eastern England, probably lingering until morning in places, producing plenty of wet roads and spray. Further heavy showers or rain also affecting parts of northern and western Wales and northeast Scotland.
A Yellow National Severe Weather Warning has been issued for northeast Scotland from 10pm Friday until 10am on Saturday morning, covering a separate area of heavy rain which may cause some disruption to travel.
Frank Saunders is a Chief Meteorologist at the Met Office. He said: “An area of heavy and quite persistent rain will develop across parts of north and northeast Scotland later on Friday evening. This will continue overnight before turning showery on Saturday morning.
“It is possible that 20-30mm of rain is likely to fall quite widely in around 12 hours, but there could even be up to 50 mm in a few areas.”
The Weekend
That overnight rain clears but then leads into quite an unsettled, cool weekend, with a mix of sunshine and showers. It’s likely that almost everyone will see some showers at some point, perhaps some heavy, thundery ones especially on Sunday.
There will be some sunny spells on offer though, meaning it could feel fairly pleasant in between the showers, with temperatures possibly peaking around 18/19°C.
Further ahead
Into next week, Monday is likely to continue in a similar vein to Sunday, although showers are likely to be fewer and further between for many areas with the heaviest ones becoming confined to parts of Scotland. However, thickening cloud and outbreaks of rain are likely to arrive across the southwest of the UK during Monday, heralding a spell of more widely unsettled conditions for most parts of the UK.
Temperatures are most likely to be around, or a little below average for the time of year, although some warmer conditions are possible in the southeast at times.
Original article link: https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/about-us/news-and-media/media-centre/weather-and-climate-news/2024/an-unsettled-weekend-ahead
