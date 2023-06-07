Transport for London
|Printable version
Andy Lord confirmed as London’s Transport Commissioner
The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, and the Board of Transport for London (TfL) today announced that Andy Lord has been appointed as London’s permanent Transport Commissioner following a rigorous international search and selection process.
Andy joined TfL in November 2019 as Managing Director of London Underground and became Chief Operating Officer for all of TfL's operations in 2022.
He took on the role of Commissioner of TfL on an interim basis from 25 October 2022, following the departure of the former Commissioner Andy Byford. Since then, Andy’s focus has been on attracting customers to public transport, rebuilding TfL’s finances, advancing TfL’s work to decarbonise and improve London’s environment, and developing plans to further support TfL’s diverse staff and customers.
Andy has overseen the completion of the transformational Elizabeth line railway, the completion of the Bank station upgrade, the development of the plans for new bus provision in outer London, the delivery of new cycleways, and TfL’s work to support safe and successful events to mark the coronation of HM King Charles III and Queen Camilla.
As Managing Director of London Underground, Andy led the transport network's operational response to the Covid pandemic. He has been responsible for the safe and reliable introduction of Elizabeth line services, the Northern line extension, and the extension of London Overground to Barking Riverside. As TfL's Chief Operating Officer, Andy led the operational transport response for key events across the city, most notably The Platinum Jubilee and the ceremonial events marking the passing of HM Queen Elizabeth II.
Before TfL, Andy spent nearly 30 years in the commercial aviation sector, including 26 years at British Airways that culminated as Director of Operations for just over seven years. Andy is also a Non-Executive Director for the UK MoD's Defence Equipment and Support Agency.
The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said: "I'm delighted to confirm Andy Lord as London's permanent Transport Commissioner. Andy brings with him a wealth of experience and expertise to lead TfL as we work to deliver the most affordable, accessible and sustainable transport network possible.
“I have seen first-hand Andy’s dedication to rebuilding TfL’s finances following the devastating impact of the pandemic and his commitment to delivering better services for Londoners and more sustainable travel across the capital, as well as promoting walking and cycling.
“I look forward to working with Andy as we continue building a safer, greener and more prosperous London for everyone – and a transport system that remains the envy of the world.”
Andy Lord, London’s Transport Commissioner, said: “Transport for London is an incredible organisation, full of highly committed people who come to work each day to serve our customers and to make the capital a better place. I would like to thank them all for the incredible support they have given me. I am hugely honoured and proud to do this job and to have the opportunity to continue to steer TfL as we move forward with the work of supporting London’s recovery from the pandemic, ensuring TfL better reflects the diverse city we serve whilst becoming the green heartbeat of the capital.
“In the months ahead, one of my key focuses will be on securing the long-term Government funding that we need to continue our vital work. With transport authorities across the UK now having long-term ‘London-style’ funding agreements in place, London is now ironically the outlier. With the amazing economic driver that is the Elizabeth line, and with our partners and supply chain across the country, we have proven that investment in transport in London can benefit the entire UK. We must now move forward and work together to provide the services and infrastructure that will benefit everyone
Notes to Edirors
- TfL’s draft Annual Report, which was approved by TfL’s Audit and Assurance Committee on 5 June 2023 and sets out the organisation’s work and delivery over the last financial year, can be found here: board.tfl.gov.uk/documents/s20171/appendix-1.pdf
- TfL engaged a number of executive search firms to tender for this recruitment at end of December 2022, appointing Spencer Stuart to undertake a thorough search of the market and support a comprehensive, fair, and transparent recruitment process.
- A global search was carried out, with the role advertised on Linked In and in The Times, Guardian and Financial Times.
- Spencer Stuart actively approached candidates who met the requirements of the role, over 213 individuals were identified, 10 candidates ‘long-listed’ and 4 candidates ‘shortlisted’.
- A core project group, including TfL’s Chief People Officer, Chief Officer Pensions, General Counsel and the Deputy Mayor for Transport worked with Spencer Stuart to oversee the recruitment process.
- Members of TfL's Board, including the Mayor, interviewed candidates and led the assessment and selection decisions. The appointment was made by the Mayor, under delegated authority from the Board.
- The base salary of the Commissioner is £395k, which is less than the average base salaries of benchmarked comparator roles.
Original article link: https://tfl.gov.uk/info-for/media/press-releases/2023/june/andy-lord-confirmed-as-london-s-transport-commissioner
Latest News from
Transport for London
4G and 5G mobile coverage now available to customers at Camden Town station06/06/2023 12:05:00
Introduction part of Mayor and TfL's commitment to bring mobile coverage to the whole Tube network – including the tunnels between stations.
TfL more than doubles roadside area to be managed as wildflower verges31/05/2023 11:10:00
Additional 74,000 square metres of wildflower verges takes the total across London to almost 130,000 square metres, equivalent to 18 football pitches
New data shows that despite progress, more action is needed to prevent death and serious injury on London’s roads26/05/2023 09:20:00
Transport for London (TfL) has published its report on road traffic casualties in the capital during 2022
Full peak Elizabeth line timetable introduced as railway celebrates remarkable success in its first year23/05/2023 11:25:00
Frequencies on the line have now been increased to up to 24 trains per hour between Paddington and Whitechapel at peak time, a train roughly every two and a half minutes.
Non-emergency ambulances, police cars and fire vehicles to use TfL bus lanes after trial19/05/2023 14:10:00
From today (Friday 19 May) ambulances, police and fire vehicles across the capital will have access to bus lanes on London's main arterial roads while on duty, even when not dealing with an emergency. This follows a successful trial with Guy's and St Thomas' Foundation Trust that saw fewer missed appointments, and no negative impact on bus journey times.
TfL appoints IMG to further grow its global brand licensing programme17/05/2023 09:25:00
Transport for London (TfL) has announced a multi-year deal with internationally renowned licensing agency IMG to expand its brand engagement and licensing programme both within the UK and across the world.
TfL awards first contract as part of new project for electric charging points on public land10/05/2023 15:15:00
Following a tender process, Zest will provide and operate 39 rapid or ultra-rapid electric vehicle charging bays on public land on strategic roads to give drivers more places to recharge
Special announcement from King Charles III and Queen Camilla to welcome rail passengers05/05/2023 11:25:00
Announcement to welcome passengers at train stations up and down the country and across London Underground over the coronation weekend.