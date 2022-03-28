Charity Commission
|Printable version
Animal charity under investigation over prosecutions against pet owners
Charity Commission opens an inquiry over concerns about the charity’s private prosecutions.
The Charity Commission has announced that it has opened a statutory inquiry into Animal Protection Services (1186401) in relation to significant concerns about private prosecutions the charity brought against pet owners. The regulator is also investigating whether individuals connected to the charity have benefited inappropriately from its work.
Animal Protection Services has charitable objects that include investigating and prosecuting animal cruelty.
The regulator opened an inquiry after the charity’s prosecution of several pet owners for the alleged unlawful and unlicensed sale of pets were dismissed at trial. In both instances, the judges raised concerns that the charity had a financial incentive for bringing the prosecutions. Evidence from these trials was submitted to the regulator.
The inquiry will examine the administration, governance and management of the charity and in particular:
- The trustees’ decision making around its private prosecutions
- If the trustees have avoided or adequately managed potential conflicts of interest
- If there has been any unauthorised direct or indirect private benefit
- The trustees’ failure to comply with legal obligations in relation to the filing of the charity’s accounts and annual returns
The Commission may extend the scope of the inquiry if additional issues emerge.
It is the Commission’s policy, after it has concluded an inquiry, to publish a report detailing what issues the inquiry looked at, what actions were undertaken as part of the inquiry and what the outcomes were. Reports of previous inquiries are available on GOV.UK.
Notes to Editors:
- The Charity Commission is the independent, non-ministerial government department that registers and regulates charities in England and Wales. Its purpose is to ensure charity can thrive and inspire trust so that people can improve lives and strengthen society
Press office
Email pressenquiries@charitycommission.gov.uk
Out of hours press office contact number: 07785 748787
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/animal-charity-under-investigation-over-prosecutions-against-pet-owners
Latest News from
Charity Commission
Charity Commission finds misconduct and mismanagement at Humanity Torbay28/03/2022 15:38:00
The Charity Commission has identified misconduct and/or mismanagement at Devon-based charity Humanity Torbay.
Charity Commission opens statutory inquiry into Lancashire charity for people with learning disabilities25/03/2022 09:25:00
The Charity Commission has opened a statutory inquiry into Rossendale Valley Mencap, to investigate potential misconduct and/or mismanagement in the administration of the charity.
Commission campaign to support charity trustees continues with roll out of new videos24/03/2022 10:05:00
The Charity Commission has launched the next phase of its ongoing campaign to help trustees be ‘certain in uncertain times’
Charity regulator disqualifies former trustee as Welsh animal sanctuary winds up22/03/2022 09:20:00
The Charity Commission has disqualified one of the former trustees of an animal charity in North Wales, after an official inquiry found serious misconduct and/or mismanagement.
Regulator investigates charity over sanctioned trustees21/03/2022 13:38:00
Charity Commission has also frozen charity’s bank account.
Regulators urge safe giving to support Ukraine16/03/2022 16:20:00
The Charity Commission and Fundraising Regulator have urged the public to ‘give safely’ to registered charities helping and supporting those affected by the invasion of Ukraine.
Charity Commission announces statutory inquiry into Burke's Peerage Foundation10/03/2022 09:20:00
The Charity Commission has opened a statutory inquiry into Burke’s Peerage Foundation over concerns about the charity, including its financial management.
Organisation offering alternative cancer therapies to wind up after charity regulator questioned its public benefit09/03/2022 09:25:00
An organisation offering alternative therapies to people living with cancer has decided to wind up and be removed from the register of charities, after the Charity Commission challenged its public benefit.