Annual General Meeting 2023/24

Annual General Meeting of the Public Health Wales Board will be held on Thursday 26 September 1.30pm.

Public Health Wales is both the public health organisation in Wales and an NHS Trust. The AGM provides an opportunity to engage with us in reviewing our 2023/24 achievements across the breadth of our many roles and responsibilities, and in discussing the opportunities and challenges ahead. This year, we will be featuring both our Staff Networks and our work with partners on climate change issues.

Electronic copies of the Annual Report and the Audited Accounts will be available on the website in both English and Welsh.

The meeting will be held in person at our Public Health Wales office in Cardiff and online. Please register your interest by booking a free ticket on the links below.

To register to attend in person: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/annual-general-meeting-202324-in-person-tickets-995017372747

To register for the online live stream link:

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/annual-general-meeting-202324-online-tickets-995018556287

For those joining in person, our AGM is a chance to meet our Board members and our Staff Networks. This year we are holding our first ‘Network Fair’ where you can learn about the work of our Networks through interactive activities.

The Network Fair will be held on the 3rd floor open space between 12 noon -1.30pm.

Following the fair, our AGM meeting will take place between 1:30pm and 3:30pm in the 3rd floor conference space and will be streamed live online.

Submit a Question

Questions for the Board are welcomed and can be submitted in advance.

Please submit questions by 5pm on Monday 23 September 2024 via email to PHW.CorporateGovernance@wales.nhs.uk with the subject heading ‘Question for the AGM’.

Accessibility

If you have any accessibility or other requirements, please do no hesitate to let us know. Please email us on PHW.CorporateGovernance@wales.nhs.uk with your requests.

We look forward to seeing you there, don’t forget to book your free e-ticket.