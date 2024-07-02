Annual Review published

Health Innovation North West Coast has published its Annual Review for 2023-2024, highlighting ground-breaking work in improving patient outcomes and boosting the local economy.

The review showcases projects Health Innovation North West Coast has led or supported projects that drive the adoption and spread of healthcare innovations.

It focuses on the ways that challenges in the health and care system have been identified and the innovations that can tackle them.

In the past year the Health Innovation North West Coast team has:

Led a maternity and neonatal project that potentially saved 102 lives

Supported a project to improve the treatment of asthma that led to 1,829 people benefiting from a faster diagnosis

Supported 1,300 people whose health could be exacerbated by fuel poverty

Helped create 35 jobs and safeguarded a further 65

Supported 295 companies and helped secure £7.9m of inward investment

Led innovative projects in support of our healthcare workforce that have improved the knowledge, skills and confidence of 3,732 people, while 1,303 staff have an improved experience of providing care

Dr Phil Jennings, Chief Executive of Health Innovation North West Coast, said:

“We’ve been supporting the adoption and spread of innovations in our region for more than 10 years and we’ve become skilled in linking innovators from industry with key healthcare decision-makers. “Our role is to support collaborations that have the potential to take on some of our most intractable challenges. I’m very pleased that our Annual Review highlights the successes we’ve had in the past year.”

To read the full report please click here.