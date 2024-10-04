Annual statutory homelessness data shows homelessness is surging

On 03/10/2024, the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government released the annual Statutory Homelessness statistics for 2023/24.

Topline statistics

Initial assessments were made for 358,370 households in England in 2023-24, up 10.4% from the previous year.

146,430 households were assessed as being threatened with homelessness and therefore owed a prevention duty in 2023-24. This is a 3.1% increase from 2022-23

57,340 households were threatened with homelessness due to an end of an assured shorthold tenancy, a 4.6% increase on 22/23.

178,560 households were assessed as homeless and therefore owed a relief duty in 2023-24. This is up 12.3% from 2022-23.

Increase in households owed a prevention duty (up 113.9%) or a relief duty (up 251.2%) on being required to leave accommodation provided by the Home Office as asylum support.

Increase in households owed a prevention duty (up 92.0%) or a relief duty (up 79.2%) due to rent arrears from an increase in rent.

Responding to the data, Rick Henderson, CEO at Homeless Link, the membership body for homelessness services, yesterday said:

“Everyone needs a safe and secure place to live, but alarmingly the number of people being threatened with or forced into homelessness continues to surge, exposing people’s lives to trauma. Vital homelessness support services are at breaking point and many councils – spending the lion’s share of their budgets on temporary accommodation – are facing bankruptcy. “Urgent action is needed. Building social housing and the promised cross-government strategy should reduce homelessness in the long-term, while the Renters Rights Bill will help prevent homelessness among people renting privately. But a cliff-edge in homelessness funding is looming in March 2025. The Government must therefore use the Autumn Budget to provide financial certainty for homelessness services. This will be essential to ensure vulnerable people are not left without support, while allowing time to restructure the broken homelessness funding system into one that is sustainable and fit for purpose, with a focus on prevention, housing supply and support to end homelessness for everyone.”

Responding to the huge increase in homelessness among people leaving asylum accommodation, Henderson went on to say: