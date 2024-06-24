APCC Chair Comments on Dismissal of Northamptonshire Chief Constable

Statement from Donna Jones, Chair of the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners (APCC), following the decision by an independent panel to dismiss without notice Nick Adderley from his position as Chief Constable of Northamptonshire Police for gross misconduct (21 June 2024):

“The dismissal of Nick Adderley as Chief Constable for Northamptonshire and barring him from ever working in a British police force again are decisions which, as Chair of the APCC, I welcome. The integrity and honesty of Chief Constables must be absolutely without question. They should set the highest of standards for all who work in policing.

“When a police career has been built on lies from the very start, including lies in your CV about the length of your military career and the conflicts in which you have served, it is deeply offensive to those who have so bravely served in those conflicts.

“Thank you to those who had the courage to come forward and report this wrongful behaviour and to those involved in the investigation. It is only by speaking out that we can ensure that British policing is, and remains, the most envied and respected police force in the world.”