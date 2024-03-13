Association of Police and Crime Commissioners
|Printable version
APCC chair comments on the passing of Baroness Henig
Donna Jones, APCC Chair and PCC for Hampshire & the Isle of Wight comments on the passing of Baroness Henig
"On behalf of all at the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners we send our sympathies to Baroness Henig’s family and pay tribute to her for her enormous contribution and lasting legacy in policing.
"Ruth served as chair of the Association of Police Authorities from its inception in 1997 until 2005, then becoming Honorary President, and was instrumental, in the creation of Police and Crime Commissioners. She also served as a member of a number of Home Office and government bodies, including the Lawrence Steering Group, the Street Crime Action Group, the Senior Appointments Panel and the National Criminal Justice Board.
"Baroness Henig was awarded a CBE in 2000 for her services to policing and served as a member of the House of Lords European Union Scrutiny sub- committee which addressed Policing and Home Affairs.
"Ruth listed among her many interests Lake District fell walking, bridge, Leicester City Football Club and real ale and is remembered with huge warmth and affection by everyone that had the privilege of working with and knowing her.”
Original article link: https://www.apccs.police.uk/latest-news/apcc-chair-comments-on-the-passing-of-baroness-henig/
Latest News from
Association of Police and Crime Commissioners
APCC Response to National Violence Reduction Unit Rollout11/03/2024 16:20:00
The APCC joint Serious Violence Leads have welcomed the announcement in the chancellors 2024 Budget this week that the very successful Violence Reduction Unit (VRU) model is set to be rolled out across England and Wales.
APCC Joint Victims’ Leads Support ‘No More Week’ to End Domestic Abuse And Sexual Violence06/03/2024 10:20:00
No More Week 2024 is a global campaign, running from March 3 to 9, that urges society to take collective responsibility for ending domestic violence and sexual violence.
APCC Welcomes The First Police Staff Week of Celebration and Recognition05/03/2024 10:20:00
The first-ever Police Staff Week of Celebration and Recognition takes place this week (4th to 8th March 2024).
APCC Chair Donna Jones on The Home Affairs Committee’s Final Report on The Policing of Protests27/02/2024 13:20:00
APCC Chair Donna Jones, Police and Crime Commissioner for Hampshire and Isle of Wight has commented on The Home Affairs Committee’s Final Report on The Policing of Protests.
APCC comments on results from annual operation to tackle drink and drug driving23/02/2024 09:15:00
The National Police Chiefs Council has published the results of Operation Limit, the annual national police operation targeting drink and drug driving in the period up to and around Christmas 2023.
APCC Responds to Latest Knife And Offensive Weapon Sentencing Data20/02/2024 13:20:00
New Ministry of Justice (MoJ) data for Knife and Offensive Weapon Sentencing Statistics has been published from July to September 2023.
APCC responds to announcement of funding for anti-social behaviour hotspot policing15/02/2024 15:20:00
The government has announced that every police force in England and Wales will receive at least £1 million to ramp up patrols to tackle violence and disorder, targeted in areas with high levels of anti-social behaviour.
APCC Joint Victims Lead Responds to The Launch of The Victims’ Code Campaign15/02/2024 15:10:00
The Victims’ Code is a practical guide to help victims of crime understand what they can expect from the criminal justice system. It sets out the minimum level of service that victims should receive in England and Wales.
APCC Lead Comments on The British Retail Consortium’s Crime Survey Report15/02/2024 14:20:00
According to the British Retail Consortium’s (BRC) Crime Survey report published yesterday, violence and abuse against retail workers soared last year, with the latest figures revealing that the number of incidents rose to 1,300 per day in 2022/23 from almost 870 per day the year before.