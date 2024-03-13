APCC chair comments on the passing of Baroness Henig

Donna Jones, APCC Chair and PCC for Hampshire & the Isle of Wight comments on the passing of Baroness Henig

"On behalf of all at the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners we send our sympathies to Baroness Henig’s family and pay tribute to her for her enormous contribution and lasting legacy in policing.

"Ruth served as chair of the Association of Police Authorities from its inception in 1997 until 2005, then becoming Honorary President, and was instrumental, in the creation of Police and Crime Commissioners. She also served as a member of a number of Home Office and government bodies, including the Lawrence Steering Group, the Street Crime Action Group, the Senior Appointments Panel and the National Criminal Justice Board.

"Baroness Henig was awarded a CBE in 2000 for her services to policing and served as a member of the House of Lords European Union Scrutiny sub- committee which addressed Policing and Home Affairs.

"Ruth listed among her many interests Lake District fell walking, bridge, Leicester City Football Club and real ale and is remembered with huge warmth and affection by everyone that had the privilege of working with and knowing her.”