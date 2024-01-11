Association of Police and Crime Commissioners
APCC chair comments on the post office scandal
Yesterday, senior police leader and Chair of the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners, Donna Jones, has welcomed the Prime Minister’s announcement of a new bill to exonerate and compensate victims of the Post Office scandal. But PCC Jones says questions still need to be answered on how this scandal was allowed to happen and how Post Office Counters Ltd was able to mismanage a core public service across the UK for so long, with devastating consequences.
APCC Chair, Donna Jones, said, “As Police Commissioners, we are supporting victims across the country who have been so badly let down by this national scandal. I’m pleased that compensation will now be paid, and the 700 criminal convictions issued between 1999 and 2015 will be quashed, however the victims of this scandal still deserve answers. Only then will they have justice.
Donna Jones continued, “There are two parts to the next stage: Firstly, the convictions and compensation to be paid. Secondly, an expedited investigation into those running the Post Office and their roles as the employers of sub-postmasters. Whilst the Metropolitan Police is running an investigation, these crimes occurred across the UK. The victims of this injustice are entitled to victim support and assistance which Police Commissioners can and are providing to them.
“A PCC’s job is to act as the interface between the criminal justice system and the government, working with MPs and police forces. The victims of this scandal have been failed by a government owned organisation. Police and Crime Commissioners are committed to ensuring that those affected receive the support they need during the criminal investigation to ensure that justice is delivered in a timely manner.”
Original article link: https://www.apccs.police.uk/latest-news/apcc-chair-comments-on-post-office-scandal/
