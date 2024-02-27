Association of Police and Crime Commissioners
APCC Chair Donna Jones on The Home Affairs Committee’s Final Report on The Policing of Protests
APCC Chair Donna Jones, Police and Crime Commissioner for Hampshire and Isle of Wight, said:
“The response to large-scale protests places significant strain on policing resources, piling extra pressure on forces and their ability to deal with the other risks facing their communities. It also has wider consequences on officer welfare and wellbeing with rest days cancelled.
“We welcome the Committee’s calls for police forces to be given greater support to manage such events and prevent disorder and for potential new rules requiring organisers to give more notice to enable them to better prepare and develop contingency plans.
“There is always a balance to be struck between the right to peaceful protest and the right of the public to go about their lives safely and without fear. As PCCs, we would welcome a national workforce plan setting out how forces should respond to the acute demands posed by protests while ensuring resources are not diverted away from local communities that have their own crime challenges.”
APCC comments on results from annual operation to tackle drink and drug driving23/02/2024 09:15:00
The National Police Chiefs Council has published the results of Operation Limit, the annual national police operation targeting drink and drug driving in the period up to and around Christmas 2023.
APCC Responds to Latest Knife And Offensive Weapon Sentencing Data20/02/2024 13:20:00
New Ministry of Justice (MoJ) data for Knife and Offensive Weapon Sentencing Statistics has been published from July to September 2023.
APCC responds to announcement of funding for anti-social behaviour hotspot policing15/02/2024 15:20:00
The government has announced that every police force in England and Wales will receive at least £1 million to ramp up patrols to tackle violence and disorder, targeted in areas with high levels of anti-social behaviour.
APCC Joint Victims Lead Responds to The Launch of The Victims’ Code Campaign15/02/2024 15:10:00
The Victims’ Code is a practical guide to help victims of crime understand what they can expect from the criminal justice system. It sets out the minimum level of service that victims should receive in England and Wales.
APCC Lead Comments on The British Retail Consortium’s Crime Survey Report15/02/2024 14:20:00
According to the British Retail Consortium’s (BRC) Crime Survey report published yesterday, violence and abuse against retail workers soared last year, with the latest figures revealing that the number of incidents rose to 1,300 per day in 2022/23 from almost 870 per day the year before.
