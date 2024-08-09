APCC Chair praises officers tackling violent disorder

Donna Jones, Chair of the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners (APCC), and Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) for Hampshire and the Isle of Wight:

“I wish to thank the brave police officers who have helped to keep our communities safe following the terrible scenes of violent disorder. Rest days and annual leave have been cancelled; thank you to all officers affected.

The incidents over the last week have seen the National Police Command Centre (NPOC) used for incident response of this nature for the first time since the 2011 riots. Over 100 officers have been injured with over 300 arrests. Whilst people have a right to protest there is a difference between protesting and rioting. Violent disorder will never be tolerated. Any communities who are anxious about ongoing disorder should contact Crimestoppers for support. Help is available and, through your Police and Crime Commissioner or Deputy Mayor’s Office, you can get access to victim support.

“Thank you to communities across the UK who have come together to keep cities and towns safe and to prevent further unrest.”