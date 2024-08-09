Association of Police and Crime Commissioners
|Printable version
APCC Chair praises officers tackling violent disorder
Donna Jones, Chair of the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners (APCC), and Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) for Hampshire and the Isle of Wight:
“I wish to thank the brave police officers who have helped to keep our communities safe following the terrible scenes of violent disorder. Rest days and annual leave have been cancelled; thank you to all officers affected.
The incidents over the last week have seen the National Police Command Centre (NPOC) used for incident response of this nature for the first time since the 2011 riots. Over 100 officers have been injured with over 300 arrests. Whilst people have a right to protest there is a difference between protesting and rioting. Violent disorder will never be tolerated. Any communities who are anxious about ongoing disorder should contact Crimestoppers for support. Help is available and, through your Police and Crime Commissioner or Deputy Mayor’s Office, you can get access to victim support.
“Thank you to communities across the UK who have come together to keep cities and towns safe and to prevent further unrest.”
Original article link: https://www.apccs.police.uk/latest-news/apcc-chair-praises-officers-tackling-violent-disorder/
Latest News from
Association of Police and Crime Commissioners
APCC Chair Comments on Major Incident in Southport31/07/2024 10:20:00
APCC chair recently (29 July 2024) commented on major incident in Southport.
APCC Reaction to The Police Pay Award Settlement Announcement30/07/2024 13:20:00
APCC Reaction to The Police Pay Award Settlement Announcement (29 July 2024).
APCC Addictions Leads Respond to New Findings on Scale Of Problem Gambling29/07/2024 14:10:00
APCC Addictions and Substance Misuse leads, PCCs Joy Allen and David Sidwick, have expressed their concerns following the publication of the largest ever survey of gambling in Great Britain. The Gambling Commission’s Gambling Survey found that:
APCC Welcomes National Policing Statement on Violence Against Women and Girls23/07/2024 15:20:00
APCC joint leads for Victims, Sophie Linden and Lisa Townsend have responded to the publication of a National Policing Statement on Violence Against Women and Girls.
APCC response to HMICFRS State of Policing Report 202319/07/2024 16:25:00
Statement from Donna Jones, Chair of the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners (APCC) on His Majesty’s Chief Inspector of Constabulary’s annual State of Policing report for 2023:
APCC Chair's Statement on The King's Speech18/07/2024 16:20:00
APCC Chair Donna Jones yesterday responded to the government's policing and criminal justice legislative plans as laid out in the King's Speech.
Police Bravery Awards 202415/07/2024 10:10:00
The annual Police Bravery Awards celebrate officers across England and Wales who have put the safety of others before that of themselves.
Joint Statement: General Election 202405/07/2024 16:25:00
Statement from Donna Jones, APCC Chair and PCC for Hampshire and the Isle of Wight and Emily Spurrell, APCC Director and PCC for Merseyside