APCC Chair Response to Steps to Improve Police Standards And Culture
Responding to the Policing Minister's recent statement to Parliament on actions to improve police standards and culture, Chair of the APCC, Dona Jones, yesterday said:
"PCCs noted with concern the HMICFRS report on Vetting, counter-corruption and misconduct in 2022, and welcome the results of the recent Data Washing exercise, to ensure that police officers and staff are held against the highest standards and routinely screened accordingly. While the results of this exercise are encouraging and lay testament to the integrity of the majority of police officers, we are not complacent about the finding that 461 cases which required further investigation and we welcome the Minister’s continued funding to ensure that this screening will continue.
"Under the College of Policing’s new Code of Practice for Ethical Policing, Chief Constables now have a responsibility to ensure the ethical behaviour of their forces, and PCCs, supported by APCC briefings, stand ready to hold Chiefs to account for this new duty, and will follow up on the cases referenced in the report.
"Similarly, PCCs welcome the reforms following on from the Dismissal Review relating to a new statutory requirement for officers to hold and maintain vetting clearance, and to face dismissal proceedings if this cannot be maintained."
Donna Jones continued:
"The public quite rightly expect police officers to comply with the highest standards of integrity, both in their personal and professional lives. Measures such as creating a presumption of dismissal where gross misconduct is proven and prescribing that certain criminal offences will directly amount to gross misconduct, are important steps to reassure the public that misconduct is being dealt with and standards vigorously upheld - and improved. PCCs are determined to ensure that the policies translate into meaningful and expedient removal of those officers who are simply not fit to serve in UK policing."
Original article link: https://www.apccs.police.uk/latest-news/apcc-chair-response-to-steps-to-improve-police-standards-and-culture/
