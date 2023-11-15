Association of Police and Crime Commissioners
|Printable version
APCC chair sets out priorities to deliver safer communities
Addressing the APCC and NPCC national Summit (15-16 November), delivered in collaboration with the College of Policing, the APCC Chair set out her vision for the reform of policing and criminal justice, and reiterated the role of PCCs as policing leaders.
APCC Chair, and PCC for Hampshire and the Isle of Wight, Donna Jones, said:
“It is the duty of Police and Crime Commissioners, not just to reflect public concerns and sentiment towards the police, but to help rebuild and strengthen trust and confidence in policing.
“It is imperative that we understand the root causes of criminal behaviour. Serious youth violence should be the concern of every parent in Britain as a result of the increase in knife carrying over the last decade.
“Neglect, abuse and violence in childhood are the commonality amongst the vast majority of people committing volume crimes in Britian and the most hardened criminals. Failing them as children and then locking them up as adults is not only wrong, it’s avoidable. Addressing addictions, depression, violence and low-level child neglect must be a government priority.
On serious violence, she said “The tragedy of knife crime involving teenagers, both as victims and perpetrators, is something barely heard of ten years ago. Now it casts a dark shadow of fear across our communities. We need to stop this.”
She acknowledged that it had been a tough two years for policing, but that the reflection this has prompted, together with the additional 20,000 police officers delivered over the last three years through Uplift, has provided policing with the opportunity to reset police-public relations and drive forward policing into a new era. She also said that the public expects the police to make use of the resources provided by Uplift to ensure a robust response to lower-level crimes. Such crimes are currently underreported because of a concern they will not be investigated and yet they have a significant impact on people’s lives.
Ms Jones also called for a pension abatement for retired police officers to come back into forces to train and support the one third of police officers who now have less than three years in service and addressed the positive impact that technology, including body worn cameras and the use of social media, can have in improving public accountability and engagement.
NOTES FOR EDITORS
The APCC Chair and Police and Crime Commissioners are available for interview. Contact Catherine Bithell: 07530 268 998 or media@apccs.police.uk.
- The APCC/NPCC National Policing Summit, in collaboration with the College of Policing, is themed 'Reforming policing to deliver safer communities'. Held on 15-16 November, the event brings together senior police officers, Police and Crime Commissioners, criminal justice experts, politicians, and decision-makers from national organisations.
- The Association of Police and Crime Commissioners (APCC) is the national membership body for Police and Crime Commissioners (PCCs), and other local policing bodies across England and Wales.
- The role of the Police and Crime Commissioners (PCC) is to be the voice of the people and to hold the police to account. PCCs aim to cut crime and deliver an effective and efficient police service within their police force area. They are elected by the public to hold Chief Constables and the force to account making the police answerable to the communities they serve.
Original article link: https://www.apccs.police.uk/latest-news/apcc-chair-sets-out-priorities-to-deliver-safer-communities/
Latest News from
Association of Police and Crime Commissioners
APCC chair open the APCC & NPCC partnership summit 202315/11/2023 14:10:00
Reforming policing to deliver safer communities
APCC Supports Week of Action to Tackle Knife Crime14/11/2023 16:20:00
APCC Joint Serious Violence Leads Simon Foster and Steve Turner comment on Operation Sceptre – the most recent national anti-knife crime intensification week (13 to 19 November).
Home Affairs Select Committee Report on Policing Priorities – APCC Chair Responds14/11/2023 10:20:00
Chair of the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners, Donna Jones yesterday responded to a report entitled ‘Policing Priorities’ published Friday 10 November 2023 by the Home Affairs Select Committee.
Welsh Affairs Committee Hears From The Police And Crime Commissioners of Wales’ Four Police Forces13/11/2023 16:20:00
The four Welsh Police and Crime Commissioners recently gave evidence to the Parliamentary Welsh Affairs Committee, chaired by Stephen Crabb MP.
APCC Response to The King's Speech09/11/2023 13:20:00
APCC Chair, Donna Jones yesterday responded to the measures set out in the King’s Speech, APCC Chair Donna Jones.
APCC responds to the King's speech09/11/2023 09:25:00
APCC Chair, Donna Jones responds to the measures set out in the King’s Speech, APCC Chair Donna Jones
APCC responds to confirmation nitrous oxide will be banned from 8th November08/11/2023 12:20:00
APCC Addictions & Substance Misuse Leads, Durham PCC Joy Allen and Dorset PCC David Sidwick, have welcomed confirmation from the Government that nitrous oxide (laughing gas) will be illegal from November 8 2023.
APCC welcomes the positive changes to the criminal records disclosure regime01/11/2023 16:10:00
The Ministry of Justice have announced positive changes to the criminal records disclosure regime. The change significantly reduces the time people with criminal convictions are legally required to declare them to potential employers after serving their sentence and when applying for most courses, insurance, and housing.