APCC Chair Statement on Latest Crime Statistics
Responding to the latest police recorded crime statistics and the British Crime Survey for the year to the end of September 2023 in England and Wales, the APCC Chair, Donna Jones, said:
"Seeing any increase in crime is concerning and particularly so where violence is involved. PCCs will continue to ensure their local forces are doing all they can to bear down on these crimes that ruin lives. However, it is heartening to see that the long-term trend in violent crime continues to be downwards.
"Since 2019, PCCs have been leading on the development and implementation of Violence Reduction Units in 18 areas across the country to tackle the root causes of serious violence through multi-agency working and to embed a culture of prevention, early intervention and diversion. Early evidence suggests VRUs are having a significant impact in their areas. PCCs’ success in securing a three-year funding settlement from the Government means this crucial work can continue at local level to turn away those who might otherwise cause serious harm through violence.
"The statistics show a further worrying increase in shoplifting offences recorded by police. It is proof of a problem PCCs have already identified needs urgently addressing, and highlights the value of initiatives such as the PCC-led Pegasus partnership where businesses and police work together to crackdown on organised retail crime gangs through the sharing of intelligence."
