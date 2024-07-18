Association of Police and Crime Commissioners
APCC Chair's Statement on The King's Speech
In response to the government's policing and criminal justice legislative plans as laid out in the King's Speech, APCC Chair Donna Jones yesterday said the following on behalf of Police and Crime Commissioners:
“As Chair of the APCC I appreciate the focus on crime and the criminal justice system in this King’s Speech, as well as on supporting victims.
“The announcement of a Crime and Policing Bill that promises to give police greater powers to deal with antisocial behaviour and increase the visibility of officers and Police Community Support Officers is welcome. Police and Crime Commissioners (PCCs) act on behalf of the public and we know the terrible harm caused by antisocial behaviour and crimes that blight their neighbourhoods. PCCs support plans to ban dangerous knives and other lethal weapons which are too easily available to buy, and to act against those who exploit children for criminal purposes.
“We back a stronger response to the societal problem of violence against women and girls, including the government’s pledge to strengthen the law to improve the police response to spiking. PCCs want to see a joined-up approach to violence against women and girls and believe spiking should be made a crime.
“We are pleased to see the Crime and Policing Bill will also contain a commitment to combat a significant recent increase in shoplifting with the introduction of a criminal offence of assaulting a shopworker, alongside measures to make low-level shoplifting a higher priority for police. PCCs have been at the forefront of efforts to deal with retail crime and keep shop workers safe through initiatives such as Project Pegasus, designed to harvest intelligence from retailers to work out who is behind the spike in offences.
“PCCs commission services for victims so any measures that improve support for victims of crime and improve their experience of the criminal justice system are to be welcomed. It is right that offenders should be compelled to attend their sentencing hearing. Too many victims of sexual crimes face unacceptable delays in achieving justice, often walking away from the process entirely, so we look forward to working with the government and local partners on provisions within the proposed Victims, Courts and Public Protection Bill such as specialist courts to prosecute cases of rape to ensure greater public confidence in the system and that victims get the justice they deserve.”
Note
Donna Jones is APCC Chair and Police and Crime Commissioner for Hampshire and the Isle of Wight
