APCC comment on statistics on deaths following police contact
The Independent Office for Police Conduct has published its annual statistics on deaths during or following police contact for the year March 2023 to 2024.
Compared to the previous year, the number of deaths in police custody has increased by one to 24, while the number of suicides following release has increased from to 68, the highest number since 2014/15.
In response, the Association of Police and Crime Commissioner’s national lead for Custody, Kate Green, yesterday said:
“It is extremely concerning to see the number of deaths following or during police contact is continuing to rise. We must remember that behind each statistic is a personal tragedy, and on behalf of my colleagues at the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners, I want to share my condolences with all the families affected and make a commitment to them that we will continue to prioritise making police custody a safe place for all.
“As a national lead for custody, I want to reassure the public that Police and Crime Commissioners (PCCs) will continue to scrutinise Chief Constables and work with local communities to deliver independent custody visiting checks.
“IOPC data indicates that a significant number of those who died in police custody had mental health concerns, and/or drug and alcohol issues.”
Although a considerable amount of training and resource is invested in police custody officers and staff to identify vulnerability, there is still more to be done. This is why as a national custody lead, I am working with colleagues to support and inform their local scrutiny of custody. With the support of the Independent Advisory Panel for Deaths in Custody, the APCC produced guidance on preventing deaths in custody which provides evidence-based practice, including practical steps to deliver specialist support for detainees within custody. The Association has also published guidance on the Right Care, Right Person approach, which seeks to divert vulnerable people towards appropriate care, including mental health professionals, and reduce the use of custody as a place of safety.”
Notes
- Kate Green is the APCC Lead on Custody and Deputy Mayor with responsibility for policing for Greater Manchester.
- The APCC guidance on preventing deaths in custody is available here and on Right Care, Right Person here.
- The IOPC report on deaths during or following police contact for 2023/24 can be found here.
- The IOPC’s report on deaths during or following police contact for 2022/23 used a figure for suicides of 52. This was subsequently updated to 54.
Original article link: https://www.apccs.police.uk/latest-news/apcc-comment-on-statistics-on-deaths-following-police-contact/
