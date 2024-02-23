Association of Police and Crime Commissioners
|Printable version
APCC comments on results from annual operation to tackle drink and drug driving
The National Police Chiefs Council has published the results of Operation Limit, the annual national police operation targeting drink and drug driving in the period up to and around Christmas 2023.
Responding to the results, APCC lead on drink and drug driving, Joy Allen, said:
“The results of this police operation show the deeply worrying numbers of people who recklessly get behind the wheel of a vehicle when they are unfit to drive through the effects of alcohol or drugs. The decision to do so puts lives in danger – it is never worth the risk.
“The value of this yearly operation is clear from the numbers arrested and I am grateful that our police forces give such a focus to this kind of criminal behaviour on our roads in the Christmas period, but the problem is a year-round one and there is far more to be done to reduce the risk of becoming the victim of an incapacitated driver.
“Whilst too many people still drink and drive, resulting in lives being lost and serious injuries, society’s attitude towards its acceptability changed many years ago. The fact that almost half of those stopped and tested for drugs during this short campaign failed those tests is terrifying.
The best way to prevent serious and fatal incidents on the roads is to stop those in no fit state to drive from doing so. The need to educate people about the risks of driving with drugs in your system – illegal or legal ones – is urgent. Society must make clear its wholehearted disapproval of those who put themselves and others in danger by driving under the influence of drugs.
“Police and Crime Commissioners will continue to push for roads policing to be given the high priority it deserves in local policing plans. Central to this is a need for increased funding so that police can increase testing for drink and drugs on the roads. We must ensure that more of those who make our roads unsafe through their irresponsible actions are caught.”
Notes
Joy Allen is the Police and Crime Commissioner for Durham.
Original article link: https://www.apccs.police.uk/latest-news/apcc-comments-on-results-from-annual-operation-to-tackle-drink-and-drug-driving/
Latest News from
Association of Police and Crime Commissioners
APCC Responds to Latest Knife And Offensive Weapon Sentencing Data20/02/2024 13:20:00
New Ministry of Justice (MoJ) data for Knife and Offensive Weapon Sentencing Statistics has been published from July to September 2023.
APCC responds to announcement of funding for anti-social behaviour hotspot policing15/02/2024 15:20:00
The government has announced that every police force in England and Wales will receive at least £1 million to ramp up patrols to tackle violence and disorder, targeted in areas with high levels of anti-social behaviour.
APCC Joint Victims Lead Responds to The Launch of The Victims’ Code Campaign15/02/2024 15:10:00
The Victims’ Code is a practical guide to help victims of crime understand what they can expect from the criminal justice system. It sets out the minimum level of service that victims should receive in England and Wales.
APCC Lead Comments on The British Retail Consortium’s Crime Survey Report15/02/2024 14:20:00
According to the British Retail Consortium’s (BRC) Crime Survey report published yesterday, violence and abuse against retail workers soared last year, with the latest figures revealing that the number of incidents rose to 1,300 per day in 2022/23 from almost 870 per day the year before.
APCC joint victims lead responds to the launch of the victims code campaign15/02/2024 09:15:00
The Victims’ Code is a practical guide to help victims of crime understand what they can expect from the criminal justice system. It sets out the minimum level of service that victims should receive in England and Wales.
APCC leads comments on the British retail consortium's crime survey reports14/02/2024 16:15:00
According to the British Retail Consortium’s (BRC) Crime Survey report published today, violence and abuse against retail workers soared last year, with the latest figures revealing that the number of incidents rose to 1,300 per day in 2022/23 from almost 870 per day the year before.
APCC joint victims lead responds to the launch of the victims code campaign14/02/2024 15:15:00
The Victims’ Code is a practical guide to help victims of crime understand what they can expect from the criminal justice system. It sets out the minimum level of service that victims should receive in England and Wales.
APCC Chair Statement on Announced Changes to Public Order Legislation09/02/2024 13:20:00
APCC Chair Statement on Announced Changes to Public Order Legislation.