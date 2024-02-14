Association of Police and Crime Commissioners
APCC joint victims lead responds to the launch of the victims code campaign
The Victims’ Code is a practical guide to help victims of crime understand what they can expect from the criminal justice system. It sets out the minimum level of service that victims should receive in England and Wales.
As the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) unveils a national Victims’ Code Campaign today signposting victims of crime to new, dedicated resources building awareness of the code, APCC Victims lead Nottinghamshire PCC Caroline Henry said:
“Victims of crime must remain front and centre of the criminal justice system. As PCCs, we strongly support this campaign which will ensure victims know and understand the support they should receive throughout their justice journey and the legal obligation of criminal justice agencies to deliver it, and ensure they are listened to, informed, and treated with fairness and dignity. We also advocate clear and detailed promotion of the action available to victims should they feel let down by the system and that their rights have not been upheld.
“As local commissioners of support services for victims of crime, PCCs are already working hard to deliver the professional and practical help victims need to cope and recover from these traumatising experiences. We also advocate on behalf of victims, engaging directly with those with lived experience, and those that support them, to deliver improvements that build confidence in policing and the justice system and encourage future reporting. This campaign will support that work and drive greater awareness of victims’ rights and the framework in place to hold criminal justice agencies to account.
“We have been working closely with the Ministry of Justice to develop key areas of the Victims and Prisoners Bill. It is a critical piece of legislation, strengthening the Code and placing a renewed responsibility on agencies to report against its requirements. While it is essential that victims know their rights, we are clear that statutory agencies and frontline workers should be the experts in delivering their responsibilities under the code. PCCs will monitor progress closely and will continue to scrutinise the department and work with our partners to deliver the best outcomes for victims.”
The MoJ's campaign directs victims to understand their rights, this is part of the newly refreshed Victim and Witness Information website (victimandwitnessinformation.org.uk) which provides support, advice and guidance to help victims and witnesses in England and Wales understand their rights, the criminal justice process, and how to access support. This website is a single place for victims to get comprehensive, reliable information in an accessible way.
Association of Police and Crime Commissioners
