Association of Police and Crime Commissioners
|Printable version
APCC joint victims lead responds to the launch of the victims code campaign
The Victims’ Code is a practical guide to help victims of crime understand what they can expect from the criminal justice system. It sets out the minimum level of service that victims should receive in England and Wales.
As the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) unveils a national Victims’ Code Campaign signposting victims of crime to new, dedicated resources building awareness of the code, APCC Victims lead Nottinghamshire PCC Caroline Henry said:
“Victims of crime must remain front and centre of the criminal justice system. As PCCs, we strongly support this campaign which will ensure victims know and understand the support they should receive throughout their justice journey and the legal obligation of criminal justice agencies to deliver it, and ensure they are listened to, informed, and treated with fairness and dignity. We also advocate clear and detailed promotion of the action available to victims should they feel let down by the system and that their rights have not been upheld.
“As local commissioners of support services for victims of crime, PCCs are already working hard to deliver the professional and practical help victims need to cope and recover from these traumatising experiences. We also advocate on behalf of victims, engaging directly with those with lived experience, and those that support them, to deliver improvements that build confidence in policing and the justice system and encourage future reporting. This campaign will support that work and drive greater awareness of victims’ rights and the framework in place to hold criminal justice agencies to account.
“We have been working closely with the Ministry of Justice to develop key areas of the Victims and Prisoners Bill. It is a critical piece of legislation, strengthening the Code and placing a renewed responsibility on agencies to report against its requirements. While it is essential that victims know their rights, we are clear that statutory agencies and frontline workers should be the experts in delivering their responsibilities under the code. PCCs will monitor progress closely and will continue to scrutinise the department and work with our partners to deliver the best outcomes for victims.”
The MoJ's campaign directs victims to understand their rights, this is part of the newly refreshed Victim and Witness Information website (victimandwitnessinformation.org.uk) which provides support, advice and guidance to help victims and witnesses in England and Wales understand their rights, the criminal justice process, and how to access support. This website is a single place for victims to get comprehensive, reliable information in an accessible way.
Original article link: https://www.apccs.police.uk/latest-news/apcc-joint-victims-lead-responds-to-the-launch-of-the-victims-code-campaign/
Latest News from
Association of Police and Crime Commissioners
APCC responds to announcement of funding for anti-social behaviour hotspot policing15/02/2024 15:20:00
The government has announced that every police force in England and Wales will receive at least £1 million to ramp up patrols to tackle violence and disorder, targeted in areas with high levels of anti-social behaviour.
APCC Joint Victims Lead Responds to The Launch of The Victims’ Code Campaign15/02/2024 15:10:00
The Victims’ Code is a practical guide to help victims of crime understand what they can expect from the criminal justice system. It sets out the minimum level of service that victims should receive in England and Wales.
APCC Lead Comments on The British Retail Consortium’s Crime Survey Report15/02/2024 14:20:00
According to the British Retail Consortium’s (BRC) Crime Survey report published yesterday, violence and abuse against retail workers soared last year, with the latest figures revealing that the number of incidents rose to 1,300 per day in 2022/23 from almost 870 per day the year before.
APCC leads comments on the British retail consortium's crime survey reports14/02/2024 16:15:00
According to the British Retail Consortium’s (BRC) Crime Survey report published today, violence and abuse against retail workers soared last year, with the latest figures revealing that the number of incidents rose to 1,300 per day in 2022/23 from almost 870 per day the year before.
APCC joint victims lead responds to the launch of the victims code campaign14/02/2024 15:15:00
The Victims’ Code is a practical guide to help victims of crime understand what they can expect from the criminal justice system. It sets out the minimum level of service that victims should receive in England and Wales.
APCC Chair Statement on Announced Changes to Public Order Legislation09/02/2024 13:20:00
APCC Chair Statement on Announced Changes to Public Order Legislation.
Home office data on police custody and mental health detentions02/02/2024 09:15:00
The release of Home Office data on police custody and mental health detentions supports and enables greater transparency in policing, work which is already being driven by PCCs across England and Wales.
APCC Chair Statement on Latest Crime Statistics30/01/2024 16:20:00
APCC chair statement on latest crime statistics.