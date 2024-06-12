Association of Police and Crime Commissioners
|Printable version
APCC launches guidance on preventing deaths in custody
The APCC has published guidance to support the prevention of deaths which occur in police custody and apparent suicides shortly following release. This guidance provides useful advice, recommendations, and case studies that, where possible, are supported by evaluation and evidence, in addition to gathering helpful resources and information into one convenient document.
APCC Joint Lead for Mental Health and Custody and Merseyside PCC, Emily Spurrell, said:
“Police custody is an essential part of everyday policing that we must strive to get right every time.
“Each year, thousands of people enter police custody, many with significant vulnerabilities and multiple complex needs that require a caring and professional response.
“It’s vital we do everything possible to assess and reduce risk, and to help vulnerable people access vital support upon release.
“PCC’s can play a key role locally in this work, encouraging forces and support providers to work together to reduce risk and encourage vulnerable people to access appropriate care. As joint APCC Mental Health and Custody Lead, I’ve commissioned this guidance as an important step in supporting them to work with partners towards a ‘zero tolerance’ approach to deaths in custody and making police custody as safe as possible.
“My thanks go to everyone who has helped with its development, including the Independent Advisory Panel on Deaths in Custody (IAPDC) and the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC).”
Original article link: https://www.apccs.police.uk/latest-news/apcc-launches-guidance-on-preventing-deaths-in-custody/
Latest News from
Association of Police and Crime Commissioners
APCC Statement on National Volunteers Week03/06/2024 14:20:00
This year is the 40th anniversary of Volunteers’ Week, the annual celebration of those who give their time to help others.
National Audit Office report makes for worrying reading24/05/2024 16:05:00
An NAO report published today has concluded that the Ministry of Justice’s ambition to reduce the record high Crown Court backlog of 67,573 cases to 53,000 by March 2025 is no longer achievable. The “Reducing the backlog in the Crown Court” report finds that the MoJ estimates there will be 64,000 Crown Court cases still in the backlog by March 2025.
APCC chair statement on operation early dawn23/05/2024 10:15:00
The Chair of the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners (APCC) Donna Jones reaction to proposals that police should consider pausing some arrests because of the lack of space in English prisons
APCC Leads on Roads Policing And Transport Support Annual Roadpeace Week of Action Highlighting Road Deaths And Injury21/05/2024 13:20:00
APCC Leads on Roads Policing and Transport, Lisa Townsend and Joy Allen, recently (17 May 2024) commented on the annual RoadPeace Challenge 2024.
APPC Leads on Roads Policing and Transport support annual RoadPeace week of action highlighting road deaths and injury17/05/2024 14:05:00
APCC Leads on Roads Policing and Transport, Lisa Townsend and Joy Allen, marked the annual RoadPeace Challenge 2024 (13-19 May
APCC addictions substance misuse leads welcome plan to widen access to the overdose15/05/2024 12:10:00
APCC Addictions and Substance Misuse Leads, David Sidwick and Joy Allen, have welcomed the Department of Health and Social Care’s announcement that the government will expand the availability of the counter-overdose treatment, Naloxone.
APCC Mental Health Lead Marks The Start of Mental Health Awareness Week14/05/2024 10:20:00
APCC mental health lead Lisa Townsend, yesterday marked the start of mental Health Awareness Week (13-19 May).
PCC Elections Bring Increased Diversity in Policing Governance in England And Wales09/05/2024 13:20:00
The 2024 intake of those elected to hold policing publicly accountable in England and Wales is the most diverse since the role of Police and Crime Commissioner was created.
PCC elections bring increased diversity in policing governance in England and Wale08/05/2024 12:20:00
The 2024 intake of those elected to hold policing publicly accountable in England and Wales is the most diverse since the role of Police and Crime Commissioner was created. Following last week’s elections, of the 37 Police and Crime Commissioners (PCCs) and Police, Fire and Crime Commissioners (PFCCs), 13 are women – including the two first black women to be voted into office.