APCC leads responds to the independent review on taser disproportionality published yesterday

Alison Lowe, APCC Joint Lead for Equality, Diversity and Human Rights and West Yorkshire Deputy Mayor for Police and Crime responds to the independent review on taser disproportionality

“It is hugely concerning that the disparity that sees Tasers used more by the police against Black people, and for longer, than any other demographic group persists.

“As the public’s voice on policing, PCCs have a vital role to play, both in monitoring the use of Tasers, and enabling those disproportionately targeted to effectively scrutinise and challenge the police’s forces use of force. That is why through our Equality Framework, we actively encourage our colleagues across the country to ensure that their community scrutiny processes are representative of their local communities.

“Locally in many areas, PCCs run Community Scrutiny Panels that examine use of Taser, including scrutinising disproportionality in its use through the analysis of data, regular reviews of body worn video and dip sampling.

“Data and local community involvement in monitoring and scrutinising the proper use of police powers are key to delivering the change we need and expect to see.”

John Campion, Joint APCC lead for Equality, Diversity and Human Rights and PCC for West Mercia:

“Police are here to protect and make safe all of our communities and it’s vital in terms of public confidence, and consent, that they deploy their powers proportionately, fairly and equally.

“Evidence gathering, transparency and enabling those communities affected to oversee the data, and to actively lead in the process for building change is critical and is being delivered locally by PCCs, through the use of the APCC Equality Framework and PCC Community Scrutiny Panels.”