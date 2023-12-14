Association of Police and Crime Commissioners
|Printable version
APCC leads responds to the independent review on taser disproportionality published yesterday
Alison Lowe, APCC Joint Lead for Equality, Diversity and Human Rights and West Yorkshire Deputy Mayor for Police and Crime responds to the independent review on taser disproportionality
Alison Lowe, APCC Joint Lead for Equality, Diversity and Human Rights and West Yorkshire Deputy Mayor for Police and Crime:
“It is hugely concerning that the disparity that sees Tasers used more by the police against Black people, and for longer, than any other demographic group persists.
“As the public’s voice on policing, PCCs have a vital role to play, both in monitoring the use of Tasers, and enabling those disproportionately targeted to effectively scrutinise and challenge the police’s forces use of force. That is why through our Equality Framework, we actively encourage our colleagues across the country to ensure that their community scrutiny processes are representative of their local communities.
“Locally in many areas, PCCs run Community Scrutiny Panels that examine use of Taser, including scrutinising disproportionality in its use through the analysis of data, regular reviews of body worn video and dip sampling.
“Data and local community involvement in monitoring and scrutinising the proper use of police powers are key to delivering the change we need and expect to see.”
John Campion, Joint APCC lead for Equality, Diversity and Human Rights and PCC for West Mercia:
“Police are here to protect and make safe all of our communities and it’s vital in terms of public confidence, and consent, that they deploy their powers proportionately, fairly and equally.
“Evidence gathering, transparency and enabling those communities affected to oversee the data, and to actively lead in the process for building change is critical and is being delivered locally by PCCs, through the use of the APCC Equality Framework and PCC Community Scrutiny Panels.”
Original article link: https://www.apccs.police.uk/latest-news/apcc-leads-respond-to-the-independent-review-on-taser-disproportionality-published-today/
Latest News from
Association of Police and Crime Commissioners
The APCC welcomes the government response to the fire reform white paper and consultation13/12/2023 15:20:00
In 2022, the Association of Police & Crime Commissioners (APCC) submitted its views to government on how best to reform our fire and rescue services in England.
APCC Leads Comment on The Home Office Led Drive to Reduce Homicides Associated With The Night-Time Economy12/12/2023 10:20:00
Following research commissioned by the Home Office, which demonstrated that the largest cluster of homicide victims between April 2019 and March 2022 was males aged over 25 killed in a public space, the Home Office has decided to launch an initiative aimed at reducing homicides in this cluster.
APCC supports national Christmas drink and drug driving campaign04/12/2023 11:05:00
APCC Roads Policing and Transport Lead Lisa Townsend and Deputy Lead Joy Allen are supporting the national policing operation targeting drink and drug drivers this Christmas.
APCC Leads Respond to Government’s Announced Ban on Twenty Dangerous Drugs01/12/2023 13:20:00
Following advice from the Advisory Council on the Misuse of Drugs (ACMD), 15 new dangerous synthetic opioids will become Class A drugs under the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971.
APCC leads respond to government's announced ban on twenty dangerous drugs30/11/2023 09:15:00
Following advice from the Advisory Council on the Misuse of Drugs (ACMD), 15 new dangerous synthetic opioids will become Class A drugs under the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971. The government has announced a further five dangerous substances will be controlled as part of the ban which can cause complications such as seizures and liver failure.
APCC Leads respond to the Government’s response to the Home Affairs Select Committee report on Drug Policy24/11/2023 10:20:00
APCC Addictions & Substance Misuse Leads, Durham PCC Joy Allen and Dorset PCC David Sidwick, respond to the Government’s response to the Home Affairs Select Committee report on Drug Policy
APCC leads respond to the government's response to the home affairs select committee report on drug policy22/11/2023 13:25:00
APCC Addictions & Substance Misuse Leads, Durham PCC Joy Allen and Dorset PCC David Sidwick, respond to the Government’s response to the Home Affairs Select Committee report on Drug Policy.
APCC Chair, Donna Jones, Comments on The Policing Productivity Review Published21/11/2023 10:20:00
APCC Chair, Donna Jones, yesterday commented on the policing productivity review published.