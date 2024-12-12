APCC marks launch of victim services commissioning guidance

New guidance to help those who commission services to support victims of crime has been published. Police and Crime Commissioners, Police, Fire and Crime Commissioners and Deputy Mayors commission have a leading role in commissioning such services. The new Victim Services Commissioning Guidance has been developed jointly by the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners (APCC) and the Ministry of Justice.

Marking the launch of the guidance, the APCC's Joint Leads for Victims, Lisa Townsend and Clare Moody, said:

“We welcome the publication of the guidance to support Police and Crime Commissioners (PCCs) in the commissioning of local support services for victims of crime. Advocating for survivors and victims and ensuring the right services are in place to help them cope with the devasting impact of crime and rebuild their life is a central part of our role. “PCCs are committed to delivering quality services and along with their staff dedicated to this activity, they are uniquely placed to work with local support services and statutory partners to understand victim needs. Specialist support is needed to help survivors heal from the harm of domestic abuse and sexual violence and where appropriate, services will help them navigate the complexities of the criminal justice system. Through our ability to bring together partners, we can work together to develop solutions which aim to achieve better outcomes for our local communities. “Whilst this guidance will certainly help with our approach to commissioning effective local services, we recognise the very real challenges brought about by short term and reduced funding, as well as the need to improve survivors’ experiences of the criminal justice system. We will continue to drive wider conversations on how best to address those issues whilst amplifying victims’ voices and delivering quality services they need and deserve.”

