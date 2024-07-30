APCC Reaction to The Police Pay Award Settlement Announcement (29 July 2024).

Donna Jones, APCC Chair and PCC for Hampshire and the Isle of Wight, yesterday said:

“We welcome the above inflation pay award for police officers which fully implements the pay recommendation of the independent review body. The government has committed to £175m additional funding in 2024-25 to help with the cost of the pay increase is also welcome and necessary in terms of its affordability. We are also pleased that police officer annual leave will be increased to a minimum of 25 days per annum from 1 April 2025, which better reflects arrangements elsewhere in the public sector.

“This package of improvements to police pay and conditions, coming on the back of the 7% pay award made last year, should help to deliver commitments on increased community policing and address recruitment challenges being experienced in a number of forces.”