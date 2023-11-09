APCC responds to the King's speech

APCC Chair, Donna Jones responds to the measures set out in the King’s Speech, APCC Chair Donna Jones

“The new measures to tackle crime within the King’s Speech are designed to boost public confidence in our criminal justice system and ensure victims of crime remain at the centre of the governments focus. The new measures bring forward tougher sentences for those who commit the most serious crimes & commit the most harm.

“The new parliamentary session will see the long-awaited law change which ends the early release of the worst offenders such as murderers and sex offenders. In these cases, life really will mean life, while those who commit rape and other serious sexual offences will spend every day of their sentence behind bars and be made to face the full consequences of their actions.

“Additional measures included in the Criminal Justice Bill will result in defendants being compelled to attend their sentencing hearings enabling victims to see their perpetrator in court. As part of tougher measures to deal with violence against women and girls, ministers also plan to criminalise the sharing of explicit images without consent.

“PCCs are committed to working with their Chief Constables and wider local partners to tackle the public’s top concerns and deliver the tough response to crime they deserve. These legislative proposals will not only help to increase confidence among victims of crime they will give the police and the courts more powers to deal with the offences that bring misery to our communities. We look forward to engaging with the government on the details of these measures as they progress through Parliament.”

Donna Jones is Police and Crime Commissioner for Hampshire and the Isle of Wight.