APCC response to association of convenience stores report on retail crime

APCC Lead on Business and Retail Crime, Katy Bourne In response to the ACS Crime Report 2024

“The ACS Crime Report 2024 serves as a reminder that incidents of retail-related crimes, such as shoplifting along with abuse and violence targeted at shopworkers, have reached unacceptable levels.

“For too long, these sorts of offences have not been taken seriously enough but that is changing. I am encouraged by the NPCC’s recent announcement that implementation of the National Retail Crime Action Plan is starting to show positive results, with police attending more crimes where violence has been used.

“Whilst this is indeed welcome news, many retailers will be concerned that it is not yet enough. I reiterate my call for a more robust approach to retail-related crime - a call echoed by Police & Crime Commissioners (PCCs) up and down the country - with more Police and Crime Plans than ever before highlighting this as a priority. As a result, PCCs can hold Chief Constables accountable for a better and more consistent response to business crimes in their local areas.

“Last year, I established the Pegasus initiative which sees some of the country’s largest retailers sharing intelligence with police to provide a clearer picture of the organised criminal gangs who are behind so much retail crime.

“It is not right that shopworkers spend their days at work feeling at risk of abuse or violence so I fully support their calls for a specific offence of assaulting a shopworker. I also want to see greater use of facial recognition technology to catch perpetrators and electronic tagging of persistent shoplifters. Enough is enough and PCCs stand ready to support our nation’s shopworkers.”