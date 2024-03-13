Association of Police and Crime Commissioners
|Printable version
APCC response to association of convenience stores report on retail crime
APCC Lead on Business and Retail Crime, Katy Bourne In response to the ACS Crime Report 2024
“The ACS Crime Report 2024 serves as a reminder that incidents of retail-related crimes, such as shoplifting along with abuse and violence targeted at shopworkers, have reached unacceptable levels.
“For too long, these sorts of offences have not been taken seriously enough but that is changing. I am encouraged by the NPCC’s recent announcement that implementation of the National Retail Crime Action Plan is starting to show positive results, with police attending more crimes where violence has been used.
“Whilst this is indeed welcome news, many retailers will be concerned that it is not yet enough. I reiterate my call for a more robust approach to retail-related crime - a call echoed by Police & Crime Commissioners (PCCs) up and down the country - with more Police and Crime Plans than ever before highlighting this as a priority. As a result, PCCs can hold Chief Constables accountable for a better and more consistent response to business crimes in their local areas.
“Last year, I established the Pegasus initiative which sees some of the country’s largest retailers sharing intelligence with police to provide a clearer picture of the organised criminal gangs who are behind so much retail crime.
“It is not right that shopworkers spend their days at work feeling at risk of abuse or violence so I fully support their calls for a specific offence of assaulting a shopworker. I also want to see greater use of facial recognition technology to catch perpetrators and electronic tagging of persistent shoplifters. Enough is enough and PCCs stand ready to support our nation’s shopworkers.”
NOTES FOR EDITORS
Katy Bourne is the Police and Crime Commissioner for Sussex
Original article link: https://www.apccs.police.uk/latest-news/apcc-response-to-association-of-convenience-stores-report-on-retail-crime/
Latest News from
Association of Police and Crime Commissioners
APCC chair comments on the passing of Baroness Henig13/03/2024 09:20:00
Donna Jones, APCC Chair and PCC for Hampshire & the Isle of Wight comments on the passing of Baroness Henig
APCC Response to National Violence Reduction Unit Rollout11/03/2024 16:20:00
The APCC joint Serious Violence Leads have welcomed the announcement in the chancellors 2024 Budget this week that the very successful Violence Reduction Unit (VRU) model is set to be rolled out across England and Wales.
APCC Joint Victims’ Leads Support ‘No More Week’ to End Domestic Abuse And Sexual Violence06/03/2024 10:20:00
No More Week 2024 is a global campaign, running from March 3 to 9, that urges society to take collective responsibility for ending domestic violence and sexual violence.
APCC Welcomes The First Police Staff Week of Celebration and Recognition05/03/2024 10:20:00
The first-ever Police Staff Week of Celebration and Recognition takes place this week (4th to 8th March 2024).
APCC Chair Donna Jones on The Home Affairs Committee’s Final Report on The Policing of Protests27/02/2024 13:20:00
APCC Chair Donna Jones, Police and Crime Commissioner for Hampshire and Isle of Wight has commented on The Home Affairs Committee’s Final Report on The Policing of Protests.
APCC comments on results from annual operation to tackle drink and drug driving23/02/2024 09:15:00
The National Police Chiefs Council has published the results of Operation Limit, the annual national police operation targeting drink and drug driving in the period up to and around Christmas 2023.
APCC Responds to Latest Knife And Offensive Weapon Sentencing Data20/02/2024 13:20:00
New Ministry of Justice (MoJ) data for Knife and Offensive Weapon Sentencing Statistics has been published from July to September 2023.
APCC responds to announcement of funding for anti-social behaviour hotspot policing15/02/2024 15:20:00
The government has announced that every police force in England and Wales will receive at least £1 million to ramp up patrols to tackle violence and disorder, targeted in areas with high levels of anti-social behaviour.
APCC Joint Victims Lead Responds to The Launch of The Victims’ Code Campaign15/02/2024 15:10:00
The Victims’ Code is a practical guide to help victims of crime understand what they can expect from the criminal justice system. It sets out the minimum level of service that victims should receive in England and Wales.