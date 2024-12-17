APCC response to government white paper on English devolution

In response to the government’s white paper on devolution in England, APCC Chair, Emily Spurrell, said:

“Police and Crime Commissioners, Police Fire and Crime Commissioners and Deputy Mayors support the government’s ambitions for policing reform and to improve public trust and confidence in policing.

“As the directly elected voice of the public in policing, PCCs and their equivalents are the means to ensure greater public accountability for policing and delivery on community policing priorities, and this white paper makes clear the government’s firm support for the ‘single accountable person’ governance model.

“It is vital that any reorganisation of policing retains this local elected link and that the unique ability of PCCs and Deputy Mayors to convene a range of agencies and partners to address community concerns on policing and crime remain, irrespective of the delivery model.

“In the interest of our communities, we will continue to work with government and partners to ensure that policing reflects local needs but is agile enough to respond when required to national threats.”