APCC Response to National Violence Reduction Unit Rollout

The APCC joint Serious Violence Leads have welcomed the announcement in the chancellors 2024 Budget this week that the very successful Violence Reduction Unit (VRU) model is set to be rolled out across England and Wales.

First announced in 2019, twenty VRUs have now been established, embedding a multi-agency public health approach to understanding the root causes of violence and bringing key organisations together at a local level to develop a coordinated and strategic response to drive down violence.

APCC Serious Violence Leads, Cleveland PCC Steve Turner and West Midlands PCC Simon Foster, recently said: