Association of Police and Crime Commissioners
|Printable version
APCC Response to The King's Speech
APCC Chair, Donna Jones responds to the measures set out in the King’s Speech, APCC Chair Donna Jones.
“The new measures to tackle crime within the King’s Speech are designed to boost public confidence in our criminal justice system and ensure victims of crime remain at the centre of the governments focus. The new measures bring forward tougher sentences for those who commit the most serious crimes & commit the most harm.
“The new parliamentary session will see the long-awaited law change which ends the early release of the worst offenders such as murderers and sex offenders. In these cases, life really will mean life, while those who commit rape and other serious sexual offences will spend every day of their sentence behind bars and be made to face the full consequences of their actions.
“Additional measures included in the Criminal Justice Bill will result in defendants being compelled to attend their sentencing hearings enabling victims to see their perpetrator in court. As part of tougher measures to deal with violence against women and girls, ministers also plan to criminalise the sharing of explicit images without consent.
“PCCs are committed to working with their Chief Constables and wider local partners to tackle the public’s top concerns and deliver the tough response to crime they deserve. These legislative proposals will not only help to increase confidence among victims of crime they will give the police and the courts more powers to deal with the offences that bring misery to our communities. We look forward to engaging with the government on the details of these measures as they progress through Parliament.”
Donna Jones is Police and Crime Commissioner for Hampshire and the Isle of Wight.
Original article link: https://www.apccs.police.uk/latest-news/apcc-response-to-the-kings-speech/
Latest News from
Association of Police and Crime Commissioners
APCC responds to the King's speech09/11/2023 09:25:00
APCC Chair, Donna Jones responds to the measures set out in the King’s Speech, APCC Chair Donna Jones
APCC responds to confirmation nitrous oxide will be banned from 8th November08/11/2023 12:20:00
APCC Addictions & Substance Misuse Leads, Durham PCC Joy Allen and Dorset PCC David Sidwick, have welcomed confirmation from the Government that nitrous oxide (laughing gas) will be illegal from November 8 2023.
APCC welcomes the positive changes to the criminal records disclosure regime01/11/2023 16:10:00
The Ministry of Justice have announced positive changes to the criminal records disclosure regime. The change significantly reduces the time people with criminal convictions are legally required to declare them to potential employers after serving their sentence and when applying for most courses, insurance, and housing.
APCC Chair Responds to The Judge’s Decision to Lift Anonymity For The Firearms Officer Charged With The Murder Of Chris Kaba31/10/2023 13:20:00
APCC Chair yesterday responded to the judge’s decision, to lift anonymity for the firearms officer charged with the murder of Chris Kaba.
APCC welcomes fifth round of Safer Streets funding30/10/2023 10:10:00
The Home Office has awarded Police and Crime Commissioners (PCCs) £42m through the Safer Streets Fund to build on current progress to tackle neighbourhood crime, violence against women and girls (VAWG) and anti-social behaviour.
APCC responds to six-month progress update on Home Office’s ASB Action Plan26/10/2023 16:20:00
Donna Jones, Chair of the APCC and Police and Crime Commissioner for Hampshire and the Isle of Wight, responds to six-month progress update on Home Office’s ASB Action Plan
Terms of reference for the accountability review into firearms officers25/10/2023 12:15:00
Donna Jones, Chair of the APCC responds to the terms of reference for the accountability review into firearms officers
Launch Of Pegasus24/10/2023 13:20:00
With the support and endorsement of the Policing Minister and Home Office, the APCC's Lead for Business and Retail Crime, Katy Bourne OBE, has convened a business and police partnership called Pegasus.