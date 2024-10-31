APCC Statement in response to the budget

Roger Hirst and Joy Allen responds to announcements on public sector funding for policing and criminal justice contained in the Chancellor's Budget statement, the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners' Finance Leads

“We appreciate the increase in public sector funding and the commitment to start investment in thousands of additional neighbourhood police officers and staff to support the Neighbourhood Policing Guarantee. However, the rise in employer National Insurance contributions will impact unevenly on policing budgets because it is applied to separate force areas’ funding formula.

“We note the pledge to increase in real terms the Ministry of Justice’s budget. PCCs chair their local Criminal Justice Boards and have a key role working with partners to divert and rehabilitate offenders in the community, so we look forward to seeing the detail behind today’s headline announcements.”

Notes

Roger Hirst is APCC Joint Finance Lead and Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) for Essex

Joy Allen is APCC Joint Finance Lead and Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) for Durham

Autumn Budget 2024