APCC statement marking the start of Anti-Social Behaviour Awareness Week
The APCC is supporting Anti-Social Behaviour Awareness Week, held annually by the charity, Resolve. The week brings together government, policing, councils, and communities to raise awareness of the impact of anti-social behaviour (ASB) and promote collaborative efforts with the goal of #MakingCommunitiesSafer.
Marking the start of the week, APCC Joint Leads on Local Policing, Police and Crime Commissioners (PCCs) Matt Storey and Chris Nelson, yesterday said:
“Everyone has the right to feel safe in their own community, but YouGov research released as part of ASB Awareness Week that finds more than one in four of us feel unsafe in our local area underlines the scale of the problem. ASB, whether it’s verbal abuse, intimidation, noise or fly-tipping, can profoundly impact people’s quality of life and has seriously detrimental effects on communities.
“As Police and Crime Commissioners, we know that tackling anti-social behaviour is a key priority for the public. To reduce ASB and support victims, a collaborative cross-sector approach is needed, with local councils, housing providers, and community organisations playing vital roles alongside policing. We must work together to identify the root causes of ASB, too, to provide an evidence base for effective initiatives that stop people being drawn into this kind of harmful behaviour.
“PCCs and their equivalents are committed to holding their Chief Constables accountable for delivering a proactive response to anti-social behaviour, and to advocating for resources that enable effective community intervention and victim services.
“By supporting efforts such as ASB Awareness Week, we can make a tangible difference in the lives of those affected and help build safer, more resilient communities.
“We encourage individuals who experience anti-social behaviour to report it to their local authorities or police. By coming forward, you can help ensure that communities receive the support and interventions they need, and that ASB is addressed effectively.”
Notes
- Matt Storey is Joint APCC Lead for Local Policing and PCC for Cleveland
- Chris Nelson is Joint APCC Lead for Local Policing and PCC for Gloucestershire
- More information on ASB Awareness Week (18-24 November) can be found here
