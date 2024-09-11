APCC statement on early prisoner releases scheme

The APCC’s Joint Leads on Criminal Justice Danielle Stone and Donna Jones said on the day that more than 1700 prisoners are being released early in England and Wales to reduce prison overcrowding, the APCC’s Joint Leads on Criminal Justice

“Extending the release of prisoners on standard determinate sentences is a pragmatic solution to the prison capacity crisis. Police and Crime Commissioners (PCCs) recognise this will be supported by a multi-agency approach to ensure communities are kept safe. In the medium and longer term, the commitment to build more prisons should improve the situation, but more immediately we need a fully resourced and supported probation service to manage the increase in offenders serving more of their sentence in the community. More probation officers must be recruited as soon as possible.

“Police and Crime Commissioners will play a leading part in the Probation Task Force and, through the Criminal Justice Boards which PCCs routinely chair in their areas, will coordinate courts and police response to the issue locally.”

