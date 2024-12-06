APCC statement on funding for victims' services

APCC Joint Leads for Victims, Lisa Townsend and Clare Moody responded to the Ministry of Justice confirmation to Police and Crime Commissioners of central government funding for victims’ service for 2025/26

“PCCs welcome the Government’s prioritisation of funding for services to support victims of violence against women and girls (VAWG) as we fully support the Government’s mission to halve VAWG within a decade. However, the overall funding allocation for victims’ services doesn’t reflect inflation or the increase to the employer National Insurance contribution, which means a real terms decrease in central government’s financial support for victims of crime.

“Whilst we recognise the financial pressures the country faces, as commissioners of victims’ services, PCCs have been clear that demand for them is growing, driven particularly by the continued backlog of cases waiting to reach court. We recognise, too, the benefit of reducing that backlog and the delays that result, and hope that Ministry of Justice funding used to cut those delays will lead to significantly improved experiences for victims.

“It is critical that we provide victims of crime with high quality and timely support as they cope and recover from the trauma they have experienced and the protracted involvement with an unfamiliar and complex criminal justice system they may face.

“We look forward to the expected multi-year funding settlement to bolster effective support for victims of crime. In the meantime, PCCs will work with the Ministry of Justice and our partners locally to ensure we continue to deliver the best possible services to victims in the current circumstances.”

