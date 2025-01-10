APCC statement on recommendations to improve police response to stalking

In their September 2024 joint report on the Suzy Lamplugh Trust’s super-complaint about the police response to stalking, HMICFRS, the IOPC and the College of Policing made recommendations for organisations across policing to improve their response to the crime of stalking. Three recommendations were made to Police and Crime Commissioners (PCCs) and their Mayor equivalents relating to specialist support provided in their local areas to victims of stalking.

The Association of Police and Crime Commissioners (APCC) submitted a response to those recommendations on behalf of all Police and Crime Commissioners, Police, Fire and Crime Commissioners, and Deputy Mayors with responsibility for policing in England and Wales. The APCC’s full response along with a summary of it has now been published.

The APCC’s Joint Leads for Victims, Lisa Townsend and Clare Moody, yesterday said:

“Last September’s report made clear the urgent need for policing to improve its response to stalking so that victims of this profoundly damaging crime receive the support they need and see perpetrators brought to justice. “All 43 PCCs and their Mayor equivalents accepted the three recommendations made in the report to ensure the right specialist support services are available in their areas to stalking victims, to ensure collaborative working is embedded between their police force and local victim support services and to explore how to improve work between police forces and local partners to ensure an effective multi-agency approach. “PCCs recognise the importance of improving policing’s response to stalking. Victims deserve better. We will work to ensure the highest quality and consistent support is provided to victims of this dreadful and terrifying crime.”

Notes to Editors