APCC supports national Christmas drink and drug driving campaign

APCC Roads Policing and Transport Lead Lisa Townsend and Deputy Lead Joy Allen are supporting the national policing operation targeting drink and drug drivers this Christmas.

Operation Limit will see all police forces across England and Wales increasing their presence on the nation’s roads and intensifying enforcement activity with the aim of preventing deaths and serious injuries caused by people who drive while under the influence of drink or drugs. The operation will run continuously until January 1st.

Lisa Townsend, Police and Crime Commissioner for Surrey, said:

“Drink and drug driving is taken seriously every day of the year. The annual winter enforcement operation will remind those who drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs – and wider society – of the grave repercussions of such criminal behaviour and will aim to prevent other motorists from making the same unacceptable mistakes. Officers will be out in force across the UK’s roads to ensure the wider community is protected from harm this festive season.

“Even a small amount of alcohol can have a significant impact on a person’s ability to drive safely. I welcome the focus of police forces across the country who are cracking down on those who selfishly and needlessly gamble with their own and others’ lives by drinking or taking drugs and getting behind the wheel.

“In Surrey, 83 people were killed and 1,947 people were seriously injured on our roads between 2020 and 2022. Drink and drug driving was responsible for one in 10 of those casualties.

“There are no excuses for this reckless behaviour and anyone who is caught drinking and driving should be in no doubt that there will be serious consequences for their actions.”

Joy Allen, Police and Crime Commissioner for County Durham and Darlington, said:

“Drink or drug driving is a despicable and incredibly dangerous act which can have serious or fatal consequences for offenders as well as victims and their families.

“At this time of year, we frequently see people caught out who we would not normally expect – people who have never been in trouble with the police before. They might attend a Christmas party and travel to work the following morning in the belief they are fit to drive or change their mind about drinking on arrival and make an impulsive decision to drive home to avoid transport issues. Ultimately, both mistakes could cost a life or, at the very least, land them with a criminal record, a driving ban and hefty fine.

“Alongside tough enforcement on our roads this Christmas, I fully support the emphasis on shared responsibility. To prevent drink or drug driving happening in the first place, we need to encourage the public to speak up and play an active role in persuading their friends and family members not to drive while under the influence. Research shows that having people around who disapprove of drink or drug driving can reduce the likelihood of it occurring. As a last resort, we should always report their actions to the police if they ignore our warnings.”