APCC Supports Week of Action to Tackle Knife Crime

APCC Joint Serious Violence Leads Simon Foster and Steve Turner comment on Operation Sceptre – the most recent national anti-knife crime intensification week (13 to 19 November):

“We strongly support any activity that removes dangerous weapons off our streets and helps to raise awareness of the devastation caused by serious violence.

“Operation Sceptre has a two-pronged approach, balancing positive educational and awareness activities with strong proactive policing targeting people who carry knives. It offers a snapshot of the work taking place all year round, to protect our communities and provides an opportunity to intensify both our targeted operations and community and educational engagement.

“Tackling serious violence and homicide remains a priority for every PCC across England and Wales, with the vast majority including it as a key priority in their Police and Crime Plans. Our colleagues are committed to taking a public health approach to the causes of violence and have worked hard to secure multi-year funding, to facilitate the development of long-term solutions. They continue to work alongside Violence Reduction Units (VRUs) and multi-agency partners to fund significant prevention work, to divert young people and those already within the justice system away from violence.

“Whilst we await the introduction of planned new measures, it's important we look to take knives off the streets, but also remain focused on the preventative aspects, with partnerships being crucial to sustaining innovative and evidence-based activities, aimed at preventing individuals from carrying knives.”