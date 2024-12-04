APCC victims leads welcome new measures to stalking victims

The Association of Police and Crime Commissioners' Victims Leads, PCCs Lisa Townsend and Clare Moody respond to the Government’s announcment to introduce new measures designed to give victims of stalking greater protection from harm.

“The National Policing Statement on Violence Against Women and Girls published earlier this year identified stalking as one of five key high harm threats. Women and younger people are disproportionately affected, and it can leave lasting emotional, psychological, and physical scars on its victims. The urgent need for action is highlighted by statistics showing that, in the year to March 2023, more than 400,000 stalking and harassment offences were recorded by police in England and Wales, and these crimes accounted for 85% of all online and tech-enabled offences.

“We fully support the Home Office’s introduction of six measures to better protect victims and intensify efforts to address stalking. These include expanding courts’ ability to impose Stalking Protection Orders (SPOs) on perpetrators and introducing ‘Right to Know’ statutory guidance, which empowers the police to disclose the identity of online stalkers early, giving victims critical protection.

“As Police and Crime Commissioners (PCCs), we will work closely with police forces to ensure these measures are implemented effectively and that victims receive the support they need and deserve. We hold forces accountable for their response to stalking cases, oversee the management of SPOs, and ensure they are issued appropriately to protect those at risk.

“Our commitment extends beyond immediate protections. We are actively investing in specialist support services tailored to the needs of stalking victims, helping them recover and rebuild their lives. At the same time, these new measures will help to ensure that perpetrators have nowhere to hide. We are committed to ensuring that these harmful behaviours are addressed head-on, and we're commissioning programmes designed to prevent reoffending and stop these patterns from escalating into other forms of abuse.

“These initiatives are designed to focus on tackling the root causes, reducing risks, and protecting future victims.

“We recognise the need to close existing gaps in tackling stalking. In line with this commitment, we are acting on the recommendations outlined in response to the super-complaint on how police handle stalking offences.

“Stalking is a pervasive and harmful crime that violates victims' freedom and sense of safety. By embracing these measures, supporting victims, and addressing the behaviours of perpetrators, we are committed to building a society where everyone can feel safe and protected.”

Sussex Police & Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne, who has had experience of being stalked, added:

“I know from personal experience that stalking is a pernicious crime. Too often, victims have not been taken seriously until it is too late.

“I’ve said before, we can’t expect positive change if we keep doing the same things, so I welcome the new measures announced by Government to help victims feel protected and to assist them in re-gaining control of their lives.”

Lisa Townsend is Police and Crime Commissioner for Surrey and APCC Joint Lead for Victims

Clare Moody is Police and Crime Commissioner for Avon and Somerset and APCC Joint Lead for Victims

