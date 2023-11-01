Association of Police and Crime Commissioners
|Printable version
APCC welcomes the positive changes to the criminal records disclosure regime
The Ministry of Justice have announced positive changes to the criminal records disclosure regime. The change significantly reduces the time people with criminal convictions are legally required to declare them to potential employers after serving their sentence and when applying for most courses, insurance, and housing.
APCC Criminal Justice Lead David Lloyd and Deputy Lead Emily Spurrell have welcomed the announcement:
“This is a welcome change to the current rules on when an individual must disclose their previous convictions.
“All too often, we see the life chances of offenders limited through restrictive controls arising because of their past behaviour. Removing those barriers is a vital step in supporting their rehabilitation and enabling individuals to return to the workplace and play a productive role in society. This is particularly crucial when it relates to those who received a caution, reprimand, or warning while a juvenile.
“Reducing the time a conviction remains live is an important way to enable an individual with such a background to contribute positively to their local community through work or as part of their community based sentence.
Original article link: https://www.apccs.police.uk/latest-news/apcc-welcomes-the-positive-changes-to-the-criminal-records-disclosure-regime/
Latest News from
Association of Police and Crime Commissioners
APCC Chair Responds to The Judge’s Decision to Lift Anonymity For The Firearms Officer Charged With The Murder Of Chris Kaba31/10/2023 13:20:00
APCC Chair yesterday responded to the judge’s decision, to lift anonymity for the firearms officer charged with the murder of Chris Kaba.
APCC welcomes fifth round of Safer Streets funding30/10/2023 10:10:00
The Home Office has awarded Police and Crime Commissioners (PCCs) £42m through the Safer Streets Fund to build on current progress to tackle neighbourhood crime, violence against women and girls (VAWG) and anti-social behaviour.
APCC responds to six-month progress update on Home Office’s ASB Action Plan26/10/2023 16:20:00
Donna Jones, Chair of the APCC and Police and Crime Commissioner for Hampshire and the Isle of Wight, responds to six-month progress update on Home Office’s ASB Action Plan
Terms of reference for the accountability review into firearms officers25/10/2023 12:15:00
Donna Jones, Chair of the APCC responds to the terms of reference for the accountability review into firearms officers
Launch Of Pegasus24/10/2023 13:20:00
With the support and endorsement of the Policing Minister and Home Office, the APCC's Lead for Business and Retail Crime, Katy Bourne OBE, has convened a business and police partnership called Pegasus.
APCC Responds to The National Audit Office Report on Reducing The Harm From Illegal Drugs24/10/2023 10:20:00
APCC yesterday responded to The National Audit Office Report on Reducing The Harm From Illegal Drugs.
PCCS at The Centre of Decarbonisation Agenda20/10/2023 13:20:00
APCC Environment and Sustainability Joint Lead Joy Allen addressed emergency services professionals this week (Thursday 19 October) at the Greenfleet event, dedicated to decarbonising the UK’s blue light and defence sector, on the work being undertaken by PCCs to mitigate climate change and achieve the Net Zero ambition.
APCC responds on plans to ban the sale and use of nitrous oxide from November19/10/2023 16:30:00
APCC Addictions & Substance Misuse Leads, Durham PCC Joy Allen and Dorset PCC David Sidwick, have welcomed the Government’s announcement that possession of nitrous oxide is to be illegal from November.
#NationalHCAW Takes Place From 14th To 21st October17/10/2023 13:20:00
National Hate Crime Awareness Week is a week of action to encourage organisations, Government, Policing, Councils, key partners, and communities affected by hate crime to work together to eradicate this despicable crime across the UK.