Association of Police and Crime Commissioners
|Printable version
APCC'S in Focus: Tackling Business & Retail Crime
Business Crime Matters!
The APCC has published its Tackling Business & Retail Crime In Focus report, which includes a range of case studies that demonstrate the many collaborative and evidence-based approaches being implemented by Police and Crime Commissioners (PCCs) to successfully address retail crime across England and Wales, and to protect retailers and the public.
The APCC’s National Business and Retail Crime lead and PCC for Sussex, Katy Bourne OBE, said:
“With current levels of retail crime on high streets rising and retail staff facing the consequences of shoplifters’ brazen behaviour, this new ‘In Focus’ report demonstrates how Police and Crime Commissioners are approaching the issue and holding their forces to account for their work to respond to and investigate retail crime as set out within the Government’s Retail Crime Action Plan.
“The British Retail Consortium’s recent crime survey showed a 50% increase in the levels of retail violence and abuse - to 1,300 incidents a day – with the cost of theft to retailers rising to £1.8 billion (from £953 million the previous year). It is now, more than ever, that policing needs to work effectively with businesses to tackle this deluge of shop thefts, assaults, and criminality.
“Police and Crime Commissioners are uniquely placed to drive the efforts to tackle business and retail crime successfully in their areas. We can convene both the public and private sectors to identify and respond to the specific challenges impacting the reporting, prevention and investigation of these crimes. PCCs also commission services for victims of crime, which are free of charge to access regardless of whether the victim reports to the police or not. Naturally, PCCs are keen to encourage all victims of retail crime to obtain help if required.
“Nationally, all police forces have now signed up to the Retail Crime Action Plan, which clearly sets out how officers should response to shoplifting. PCCs up and down the country can now utilise the Action Plan to hold our forces to account for how they respond and investigate retail crime.
“We also cannot shy away from the increasing and significant threat to retailers from organised criminal gangs (OCGs). These criminals operate across many retailers and multiple police force borders, which is why, last year, I established a unique national business/police partnership called Pegasus to scope the true scale of organised retail crime.”
Tackling Business & Retail Crime In Focus report is on the APCC website and can be viewed and/or downloaded.
Original article link: https://www.apccs.police.uk/latest-news/apccs-in-focus-tackling-business-retail-crime/
Latest News from
Association of Police and Crime Commissioners
PCCs and Police Forces Jointly Launch National Anti-corruption and Abuse Reporting Service14/03/2024 13:20:00
Police forces and Police and Crime Commissioners are today jointly launching the new national Anti-Corruption and Abuse Reporting Service. It follows a successful roll-out at the Met Police.
APCC response to association of convenience stores report on retail crime13/03/2024 10:20:00
APCC Lead on Business and Retail Crime, Katy Bourne In response to the ACS Crime Report 2024
APCC chair comments on the passing of Baroness Henig13/03/2024 09:20:00
Donna Jones, APCC Chair and PCC for Hampshire & the Isle of Wight comments on the passing of Baroness Henig
APCC Response to National Violence Reduction Unit Rollout11/03/2024 16:20:00
The APCC joint Serious Violence Leads have welcomed the announcement in the chancellors 2024 Budget this week that the very successful Violence Reduction Unit (VRU) model is set to be rolled out across England and Wales.
APCC Joint Victims’ Leads Support ‘No More Week’ to End Domestic Abuse And Sexual Violence06/03/2024 10:20:00
No More Week 2024 is a global campaign, running from March 3 to 9, that urges society to take collective responsibility for ending domestic violence and sexual violence.
APCC Welcomes The First Police Staff Week of Celebration and Recognition05/03/2024 10:20:00
The first-ever Police Staff Week of Celebration and Recognition takes place this week (4th to 8th March 2024).
APCC Chair Donna Jones on The Home Affairs Committee’s Final Report on The Policing of Protests27/02/2024 13:20:00
APCC Chair Donna Jones, Police and Crime Commissioner for Hampshire and Isle of Wight has commented on The Home Affairs Committee’s Final Report on The Policing of Protests.
APCC comments on results from annual operation to tackle drink and drug driving23/02/2024 09:15:00
The National Police Chiefs Council has published the results of Operation Limit, the annual national police operation targeting drink and drug driving in the period up to and around Christmas 2023.