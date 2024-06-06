Association for Project Management
APM and PMI qualifications recognised on future ChPP Pathway
Project professionals aspiring to Chartered Project Professional status now have more options open to them as more qualifications have become recognised by the Association for Project Management (APM).
The APM Project Management Qualification and Project Management Institute’s (PMI) Project Management Professional (PMP)® certification have both been approved as recognised assessments on APM’s recently announced new pathway to Chartered Project Professional (ChPP) status which launches this September.
The new pathway will recognise validated professional practice built globally through qualifications and experiences in organisations across the profession, answering the demand from the profession and industry to see a more inclusive chartered standard.
Commenting on the recognition of both qualifications, Chief Executive of APM, Professor Adam Boddison OBE, said:
“Seeing both the APM Project Management Qualification and PMP now affording project, programme and portfolio (P3M) professionals equal opportunities towards ChPP status is an important milestone
“Although there are many professional bodies, we're one profession and as the demand across all sectors for ever bigger and more complex projects continues, we must continue to raise the recognition and importance of having world class competent project professionals at the helm; however, and wherever they developed their skills. Chartered status will be central to that recognition.”
It is hoped that other qualifications may join the list of recognised assessments in the future.
Commenting on the value this recognition brings project professionals, President & Chief Executive Officer of PMI, Pierre Le Manh, PMP said:
“Since 1984 the PMP certification has been universally recognized, demonstrating a level of professional competence, ethical integrity, and experience. This new pathway is a true value-add for all PMP credential holders, who will now have a simplified way to achieving the UK Chartered Project Professional status. It’s also further evidence that the global project profession is moving in the right direction. At PMI, we believe that successful projects can elevate our world. PMI and APM working in the same direction is good for our profession.”
To meet the requirements of the pathway, applicants will be required to prove attainment of their qualification and experience.
For PMI’s PMP certification, this will have been achieved through the qualification’s prerequisite requirement. For APM’s Project Management Qualification, a new validation process will soon open to support project professionals to validate their experience in advance of their application.
As part of the introduction of a new pathway towards ChPP, all existing routes will gain a new identity as pathways to provide greater clarity to the profession and support individuals no matter their background towards gaining ChPP as part of their development.
The new pathway will launch in September 2024 with the first assessment cycle in November 2024.
Original article link: https://www.apm.org.uk/news/apm-and-pmi-qualifications-recognised-on-future-chpp-pathway/
